Avengers: Doomsday - A New Era for the MCU

Avengers: Doomsday is set to assemble a new team of heroes, marking a significant shift from the original Avengers lineup. With two-thirds of the original team missing, the film will focus on newer heroes and those with a future in the MCU. This change is a positive move for the franchise, allowing these characters to connect with a wider audience and step out of the shadow of the Infinity Saga heroes.

Avengers : Doomsday is set to reshape the Marvel Cinematic Universe by assembling a new team of heroes, marking a significant shift from the original Avengers lineup that defined the Infinity Saga.

For over a decade, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Hawkeye were the core members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. However, the Avengers' roster has expanded over time, with Scarlet Witch, Vision, War Machine, and Sam Wilson/Falcon joining the team after 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'. By the time the Avengers faced off against Thanos, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Rocket, and others had also become official members.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to further shake up the team dynamics, with Sam Wilson leading his own Avengers team after taking up the Captain America mantle. Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts have been rebranded as the New Avengers, with Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova at the helm. They will join forces with the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Doctor Doom to save the multiverse.

The film boasts a mix of familiar faces and new heroes, with Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth reprising their roles as Steve Rogers and Thor, and Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role of Victor Von Doom. Despite the presence of these veterans, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will feature a significantly different team than what fans have come to know.

Two-thirds of the original Avengers will be missing, with Iron Man's death in 'Avengers: Endgame' being permanent and Black Widow's sacrifice also unable to be undone. While Hulk and Hawkeye are still alive, there have been no indications that they will appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'. The film will instead focus on newer heroes and those with a future in the MCU, such as Sam Wilson's Captain America, Shuri's Black Panther, Shang-Chi, the Thunderbolts/New Avengers, and the Fantastic Four.

This shift away from the original Avengers is a positive move for the MCU, as it allows these newer characters to connect with a wider audience and step out of the shadow of the Infinity Saga heroes





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Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers: Doomsday New Heroes MCU Superheroes Team Dynamics Sam Wilson Thunderbolts X-Men Fantastic Four Doctor Doom Chris Evans Chris Hemsworth Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man Black Widow Hulk Hawkeye Shang-Chi Multiverse Saga

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