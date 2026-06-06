Avengers: Armageddon #1 Launches with Red Hulk Rampage and Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Promo Card

Avengers: Armageddon #1 hits stores Wednesday, June 10th, featuring Red Hulk's global rampage and the assembly of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The first printing includes an exclusive Magic: The Gathering Warstorm Surge promo card with art by Ryan Stegman. Preview pages show General Ross building Democracy City in Latveria while heroes gather at Stark Industries.

Marvel Comics is set to release Avengers: Armageddon #1 on Wednesday, June 10th, marking the beginning of a new crossover event that promises to reshape the Marvel Universe.

The issue features Red Hulk on a devastating rampage across the globe, forcing Earth's Mightiest Heroes to unite in an unprecedented alliance. The roster includes the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine, and more as they confront the threat that may fundamentally alter their world. According to the preview, there will be a clear divide between the pre-Armageddon and post-Armageddon Marvel Universe, suggesting lasting consequences for the characters involved.

In a unique promotional move, every first printing copy of Avengers: Armageddon #1 will be polybagged with an exclusive Magic: The Gathering promo card titled Warstorm Surge, featuring artwork by Ryan Stegman. This collaboration coincides with the release of the Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes set later this summer. The polybag will also include a slip sheet, with the card positioned between the slip sheet and the back cover of the comic.

All variant covers of the first printing will include this exclusive card, making it a must-have for collectors and fans of both franchises. Preview pages reveal General Ross, imprisoned in Latveria, lamenting what he perceives as weakness in America's institutions. He is working to create his New America in Democracy City, formerly Doomstadt, Latveria, a move that has been described as ironic given his criticism of institutional weakness.

Meanwhile, heroes gather at Stark Industries, including Spider-Man, who admits his addiction to getting involved in trouble. Tony Stark has been working, watching, and waiting, hinting at a prepared response to Red Hulk's rampage. The issue promises to be a pivotal moment for the Marvel Universe, blending high-stakes action with cross-promotional synergy that is sure to captivate readers





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