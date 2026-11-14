Avdija Scores 34 Points as Trail Blazers Defeat Kings

Deni Avdija leads the Portland Trail Blazers to victory with 34 points. Damian Lillard adds strong support while Jrue Holiday struggles in the win against Sacramento.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija delivered a standout performance, scoring a game-high 34 points to lead his team against the Sacramento Kings. Avdija shot 11-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, and converted all nine of his free-throw attempts. This efficiency silenced early season concerns that the forward might struggle to serve as a primary offensive creator.

Avdija Emerges as Top Scoring Option

The first 12 games of the season have demonstrated that Avdija is not stepping back but rather improving as the campaign progresses. He has established himself as the team's top scoring option, a role that will be critical for the franchise as the schedule advances. His ability to score efficiently from all areas of the court provides a vital offensive anchor for the Blazers.

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Lillard and Team Shooting Performance

Portland guard Damian Lillard provided significant offensive support by hitting 6 of 13 three-point attempts while sinking all 11 of his free throws. The entire team excelled from the charity stripe, converting 29 of 31 free throws during the road game. From beyond the arc, the squad shot 17 of 42, achieving a percentage just over 40 percent, a statistic heavily influenced by Lillard's sharpshooting.

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Holiday and Henderson Struggle Statistically

Despite the victory, guard Jrue Holiday had a difficult outing, leading the team with six turnovers while scoring only six points on 2 of 7 shooting in 27 minutes of action. Guard Scoot Henderson also faced challenges, making 3 of 10 shots for 11 points after starting hot but fading in the second half. His performance raises questions about his long-term role, particularly with Ja Morant sidelined, as the team looks toward its future roster construction.

Next Game Against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers return to action on Monday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. The tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT at the Target Center. Fans who miss the in-person event can watch the game on the Rip City Sports Network or stream it via NBA League Pass, continuing the team's push for consistency in the early season stretch.