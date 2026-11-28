Deni Avdija scored 26 points to guide the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors, securing first place in West Group C and an automatic berth in the NBA Cup knockout bracket despite a slow start.

Nov 27, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles the ball during the first half against Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton at Moda Center.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PORTLAND — Deni Avdija poured in 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers over the Golden State Warriors 116-94. Portland never trailed in the contest and led by as much as 36 points. Seven players scored in double-figures for the Blazers. Toumani Camara finished with 20 points while Scoot Henderson had 18.

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Jrue Holiday and Robert Williams III had 12 points each off the bench. Micah Potter managed 11 points in 12 minutes. Donovan Clingan added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. After being outscored 37-11 in the first period and shooting a horrid 16.7 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from three , Golden State went on to win the next two quarters 67-54.