Avatar: The Last Airbender Voice Actor Slams Paramount as New Sequel Series Approaches

Greg Baldwin, who voices Uncle Iroh, criticizes Paramount executives as 'evil' and lacking respect for the franchise's themes, while a new adult sequel series prepares to debut on Paramount+ with a fresh cast.

The beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to continue its story with a new sequel series arriving on Paramount+ this October, following the adventures of Aang and his friends as adults.

This announcement has sparked mixed reactions within the franchise's community, particularly from Greg Baldwin, the voice actor who took over the role of Uncle Iroh after the original performer Mako passed away. Baldwin did not mince words when expressing his opinions on the current management at Paramount, describing studio executives in general as "slippery and clueless" but calling the new regime at Paramount "straight up evil" with "nothing but contempt for a show about grace and redemption and the struggle against fascism.

" He emphasized that these executives "do not value the franchise," a sentiment that reflects deep frustration over creative control and respect for the source material. His comments highlight ongoing tensions between corporate stewardship and artistic integrity in long-running franchises. The upcoming sequel series will feature a completely new voice cast to portray the adult versions of the main characters, a decision that aligns with the natural aging process of the original child protagonists.

Eric Nam voices Aang, Jessica Matten takes on Katara, Roman Zaragoza plays Sokka, Dionne Quan voices Toph, and Steven Yuen portrays Fire Lord Zuko. While the original series cultivated a massive global following for its nuanced storytelling and character development, the shift to a new cast and production team marks a significant transition. Some fans have welcomed the fresh approach, while others remain cautious, especially given Baldwin's outspoken criticism of Paramount's handling of the franchise.

Baldwin's remarks also touched on fan behavior regarding leaked content. He previously stated that viewers who watched a leaked film associated with the franchise were "dishonoring" the creators, artists, writers, musicians, and actors involved, including Mako and himself. His strong stance underscores the ethical considerations surrounding piracy and early access, which he sees as a direct slight to the craft and legacy of the show.

As the sequel series approaches its release, the conversation within the fan community has broadened to include not only anticipation for the new story but also reflections on franchise stewardship, the impact of corporate decisions on creative projects, and the responsibilities of both producers and audiences in preserving the integrity of beloved narratives. Whether Baldwin will reprise his role as Iroh in future installments remains uncertain, leaving fans to wonder how the franchise will evolve under its current leadership





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