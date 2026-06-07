In a rare and controversial move, actor Greg Baldwin, who voiced fire-bending Uncle Iroh in the acclaimed animated series, lashed out publicly on social media, accusing Paramount of being 'straight up evil' towards the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. Baldwin, who is now 65 years old, claimed that he has enjoyed a long and successful career to date and his advanced age gives him the freedom to speak openly. In his somatic rant, he called Paramount's new regime heartless and accused them of having no understanding or appreciation for the show, which has been widely considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The controversy stems from the cancelation of the planned upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG video game and the studio's shifting approach to the franchise, including the announcement of a live-action movie. Baldwin's outburst has sparked widespread interest and debate, with many viewing it as a needed airing of grievances and a testament to the ongoing tension between studios and series upon which they hold the rights.

Avatar: The Last Airbender star Greg Baldwin goes scorched earth on Paramount over its treatment of the iconic franchise. Baldwin, who voiced fire-bending Uncle Iroh in season 3, lashed out on social media, claiming Paramount 's new regime is 'straight up evil' and showing no understanding or appreciation for the show.

The controversy stems from the cancelation of the planned upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG video game, leading to renewed concerns over the studio's handling of the beloved IP in TV history. Baldwin's outburst has sparked widespread interest and debate, with many viewing it as a breath of fresh air and a call for re-evaluation of Paramount's approach to the Avatar franchise.

The cancellation of the game, while unlikely to impact the franchise's legacy, is seen as another setback by fans who have long feared the studio's lack of understanding and appreciation for the show. Additionally, Paramount's decision to replace the cast in the upcoming movie Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has only added to the criticism surrounding the studio's approach to the beloved IP.

The controversy serves as a reminder of the ongoing tension between franchises and the studios behind them, as the treatment of beloved IPs continues to be a contentious issue in popular culture





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Greg Baldwin Avatar: The Last Airbender Paramount Canceling Upcoming Movie Cast Replacement Live-Action Movie Rip

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Hits Hard, Fast In SummerA lengthy wait for new projects under the 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' umbrella is coming to an end with the launch of a live-action remake of Season 2, a fighting game, and the return of the Netflix series on Paramount+ in October. A sneak peek explores the relationship between Aang and his Earth bending master and features a featurette on Toph, a new Earthbending prodigy.

Read more »

Netflix Reveals Actor Behind Toph Beifong in Avatar: The Last AirbenderNetflix has released a preview for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 featuring Miya Cech as the beloved character Toph Beifong.

Read more »

Avatar: The Last Airbender Voice Actor Slams Paramount as New Sequel Series ApproachesGreg Baldwin, who voices Uncle Iroh, criticizes Paramount executives as 'evil' and lacking respect for the franchise's themes, while a new adult sequel series prepares to debut on Paramount+ with a fresh cast.

Read more »

The big-budget Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG has reportedly been cancelledA reportedly ambitious AAA Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG has been cancelled, ending hopes for a large-scale open-world adventure in the beloved animated universe.

Read more »