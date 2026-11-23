Dark Horse releases the Fire and Family Treasury omnibus on June 1, 2027. This new collection features Zuko, Azula, and Iroh in post-war adventures.

Fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe have a definitive date to mark on their calendars for June 2027. A major new publication is set to return several iconic Fire Nation characters to the spotlight. The upcoming title, Avatar: The Last Airbender - Fire and Family Treasury, will reunite creator Faith Erin Hicks with artist Peter Wartman, colorist Adele Matera, and letterer Jimmy Betancourt. This project represents an official comic continuation developed in collaboration with Avatar Studios.

Official Release Details and Creative Team

Dark Horse Comics will publish the omnibus on June 1, 2027. The volume contains 224 pages and is priced at $29.99. This release aggregates three previously published stories that focus heavily on the Fire Nation hierarchy. The collection includes Azula in the Spirit Temple from 2023, The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer from 2024, and Ashes of the Academy from 2025. Each story serves as a standalone adventure that occurs after the conclusion of the original animated series. These narratives are canon-compliant and fill in historical gaps left by the television show.

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Azula's Post-War Conflict with Zuko

The first story, Azula in the Spirit Temple, addresses the unresolved arc of Princess Azula following the Hundred Year War. The narrative depicts her continuing efforts to undermine her brother Zuko during his reign as Fire Lord. Her schemes are interrupted when she discovers a mysterious forest temple. This discovery forces Azula to confront painful memories from her past. The story provides closure for readers who felt her character development was incomplete after the series finale.

Iroh and June's Heartfelt Adventure

The second narrative, The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer, centers on Uncle Iroh and the bounty hunter June. The plot begins when June kidnaps Iroh to claim the reward on his head. The story balances humor with emotional depth as Iroh is handed over to a powerful tea cartel. This ordeal forces Iroh to face a difficult chapter of his personal history. Meanwhile, June undergoes her own process of self-reflection. The dynamic between the tea master and the hunter offers a fresh perspective on their characters.

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Zuko's Reforms and Family Dynamics

The final story, Ashes of the Academy, explores Zuko's ongoing efforts to reform the Fire Nation. It delves deeper into his relationship with his younger half-sister, Kiyi. The narrative also examines his complex bond with Mai. This section provides insight into Zuko's transition from warrior to leader. It highlights the challenges he faces in balancing his royal duties with his personal life. The story complements the other two narratives by focusing on political and familial restoration.

Omnibus Features for Collectors

The Fire and Family Treasury offers significant value for dedicated collectors. Dark Horse includes brand-new cover art created by Peter Wartman and Adele Matera for this specific omnibus release. The book also features a bonus sketchbook section inside. This format allows readers to binge the entire Fire Nation saga in one volume. It is designed to be a shelf-worthy addition for fans of the franchise. The collection appeals to those who prefer a comprehensive reading experience over separate issues.

Impact on Avatar Media Landscape

This release underscores the expanding reach of the Avatar: The Last Airbender multimedia empire. It demonstrates the sustained interest in post-series character development. The partnership between Avatar Studios and Dark Horse ensures high-quality storytelling. The omnibus targets both longtime enthusiasts and new readers exploring the lore. It serves as a vital bridge between the animated original and modern adaptations. The June 1, 2027, launch date marks a significant milestone for the franchise's publishing history.