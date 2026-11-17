Avatar co-creator Michael DiMartino confirms the next major Avatar Studios series is in early production. Expect a release timeline extending beyond late 2028.

Avatar co-creator Michael DiMartino has addressed the timeline for the next major entry in the Avatar franchise, confirming that fans should expect a significant wait. Speaking during New York Comic Con 2026 earlier this Fall, DiMartino revealed that the upcoming series is in the very early stages of development. He emphasized that the project is entirely dependent on Paramount Plus, the streaming platform currently home to the franchise's animated content.

Production Status and Platform Dependence

DiMartino stated that the new series is just getting started, which suggests a lengthy development phase before any episodes are ready for viewing. The co-creator explained that the release schedule will depend heavily on what Paramount Plus decides to prioritize. He noted that the streaming landscape could change by the time the show is ready, as the app might be different or rebranded at that time.

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This comment signals that the project is far from being in the final production or post-production phases. Unlike projects that are merely waiting for distribution slots, this new installment requires extensive creative work before it can even be considered for a broadcast window. The uncertainty regarding the future of the streaming platform adds another layer of unpredictability to the release date.

Strategic Diverse Project Pipeline

Avatar Studios co-creator Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino established a strategy to ensure each new project feels distinct in genre, tone, and style. When they launched Avatar Studios, they developed multiple concepts simultaneously to avoid repetitive storytelling. This approach aims to introduce a completely different kind of series than what fans have seen in previous installments.

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The studio is also leveraging its partnership with Nickelodeon Animation Studios to support this diverse pipeline. This collaboration allows for varied production methods and artistic directions, ensuring that the next major series will not merely be a sequel but a standalone experience with its own unique identity. The goal is to keep the franchise dynamic and engaging for a new generation of fans.

Upcoming Release Schedule and Timeline

The current Avatar programming slate is tightly packed, which likely contributes to the delay of the next major series. Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender is confirmed to debut on Paramount+ next May. This is followed by Season 3 of the same series, which is scheduled to follow later in 2027. With two seasons arriving in quick succession, the studio's resources are currently focused on these immediate deliverables.

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, Season 1 is currently streaming on Paramount+. DiMartino's comments about the next series being in early development suggest it will not debut until after the current wave of seasons concludes. If the production moves steadily, a debut in late 2028 is plausible, allowing the new series to launch right after the four-season run of the current show wraps up.

Long-Term Franchise Expansion Plans

Avatar Studios kicked off a new era by moving the timeline forward for future projects. The announcement at New York Comic Con 2026 marked a pivotal moment for the brand's expansion. However, the realistic timeline presented by DiMartino indicates that the franchise is prioritizing quality and distinctiveness over rapid-fire releases.

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Fans hoping for a quick turnaround should temper their expectations. The emphasis on making each project feel different requires more time for scripting, animation, and production design. This strategic slowdown ensures that each new addition to the Avatar universe maintains the high standards set by its predecessors while exploring new narrative territories.