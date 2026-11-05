Christopher Avalos Found Guilty of Threatening Pam Bondi on TikTok; Appeals First Amendment Claim

Federal jury finds Christopher Avalos guilty of interstate threat against Pam Bondi after TikTok post offered $45,000 for her death.

A federal jury in the District of Minnesota delivered a guilty verdict on Wednesday, November 4, finding Christopher Avalos, 30, liable for the interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person. The conviction centers on a viral social media post that explicitly targeted Pam Bondi when she served as the United States Attorney General. The verdict marks a definitive rejection of the defense's constitutional arguments regarding online free speech protections.

The case originated from a report filed on October 9, 2025, by a TikTok user who observed the threatening content and immediately notified the FBI National Threat Operations Center. The post originated from the user handle @liminalvoidslip, which investigators successfully linked to Avalos. The FBI subsequently traced the digital footprint to the 30-year-old defendant in Minnesota.

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The image shared on the platform displayed a photograph of Pam Bondi with a sniper-scope-style red-dot crosshair superimposed directly on her forehead. Overlaid text on the image read WANTED: Pam Bondi and declared a reward of $45,000 for her capture. The caption further specified that Bondi was wanted dead or alive, but included a stark preference for her to be preferably dead.

Prosecutors presented evidence that the post contained additional context reinforcing the threat. A comment accompanying the image read, when they do not serve us then what? Investigators noted that the TikTok account featured anarchist symbols and included a link to an Anarchist FAQ. The trial brief showed an image of the post confirming these visual elements were present and publicly visible to users.

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Christopher Avalos's attorney, Gerdts, entered a plea to dismiss the superseding indictment, arguing that the post did not contain a true threat. Gerdts contended that the communication might qualify as offensive invective but did not clearly convey a threat of injury to the viewer. The defense maintained that the speech was protected under the First Amendment and represented political discourse rather than criminal incitement.

Gerdts argued in court documents that the post failed to identify where Bondi should be produced or how a claimant could collect the unspecified currency reward. The attorney described the statement as a generic reward offer lacking specific logistical details and insisted that a mere expression of wishful thinking does not constitute a criminal threat. The defense maintained that the communication contained no threat of injury whatsoever.

Prosecutors countered by presenting evidence of Avalos's prior criminal history, including a 2022 felony stalking conviction in Minnesota. This record was cited to establish a pattern of behavior that undermined the defense's claim of innocent political expression. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota emphasized that the specific language and imagery used by Avalos went beyond abstract political discourse and crossed the legal threshold into criminal conduct.

Following the verdict, U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen issued a statement affirming the government's stance. He assured the public that federal law enforcement agencies are on high alert at all times for such threats and violence. Rosen stated that the United States Attorney's Office remains committed to prosecuting all perpetrators who use interstate communication channels to threaten public officials.

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Christopher Avalos's attorney, Gerdts, expressed strong disagreement with the jury's decision. He wrote that he respectfully disagreed with the verdict and asserted that the First Amendment constitutional question is not the province of the jury. Gerdts indicated that this legal battle will be presented to a different audience at the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The defense attorney stated an expectation of a different result in that higher forum, asserting that the speech in question was clearly protected. The legal battle is expected to continue as the defense pursues an appeal based on constitutional grounds. This development ensures that the legal interpretation of online threats will remain a subject of judicial scrutiny in the coming months.