Avalanche stars Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar won’t play against Canadiens

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will both miss the Colorado Avalanche’s game Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche prepare for a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

MONTREAL — Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will both miss the Colorado Avalanche’s game Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.in Ottawa less than a minute apart with lower-body injuries. Gavin Brindley was recalled from the Colorado Eagles in the AHL and will replace MacKinnon in the lineup.

Also read Avs lose MacKinnon, Makar to injury in 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa

Alex Gagne, who has been with the team as an extra defenseman on this road trip, will slot in for Makar and make his NHL debut against the Canadiens.midway through the second period. As Nazem Kadri was being called for an interference penalty, Makar tried to cut back to his left but could only push off with his right skate. He went to the bench after a four-second shift, then to the locker room.

He came back and took a short, 23-second shift later in the second period, but spent the rest of it sitting on the Avs bench and did not return for the rest of the game. MacKinnon missed a cross-ice pass in the left corner of the offensive zone less than a minute after Makar originally went down the tunnel.

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HeThere was a second shove from Zub, but MacKinnon clearly grimmaced in pain from the first encounter, then fell to the ice and immediately reached for the area near his right hip. He went the to the Avs bench and remained briefly during a television timeout before heading to the locker room. Makar and MacKinnon have only missed the same game six times. Three of them came in early March 2021 during the COVID-shortened, 56-game season.

The other three have been at the end of a regular season — Game 82 in 2021-22 and the last two contests of the 2024-25 campaign. MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 30 points in 20 games. He’s tied for second in goals at 10 with linemate Martin Necas, behind the other memer of the top line, Artturi Lehkonen, who has 14.

Makar has five goals 23 points, which leads Colorado’s blue line and is tied for third among defensemen in the NHL.