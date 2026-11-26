Avalanche Roll Past Canadiens 6-0 Behind Toews' Two Goals and Makar's Three Assists
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 at Ball Arena, with Devon Toews scoring twice and Cale Makar recording three assists. Mackenzie Blackwood secured the shutout with 27 saves, improving the team's record to 3-1 without Nathan MacKinnon.
The Colorado Avalanche bench reacts after Devon Toews’ #7 second goal against the Montréal Canadiens in the second period at Ball Arena on November 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.
Toews had a pair of goals Wednesday night; Makar had three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche rolled past the Montreal Canadiens for the second time in 12 days with a 6-0 victory at Ball Arena. Mackenzie Blackwood pitched a 27-save shutout, and the Avs are now 3-1 without Nathan MacKinnon. Toews now has nine goals in 24 games, which puts him on pace for 31 this season.
He has two multi-goal games, including Oct. 8 at Calgary. The 32-year-old defenseman had just three goals last season. Toews scored his first goal of the night on the power play. T.J.
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