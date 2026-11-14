Avalanche injury updates: Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar out weeks or more

The Colorado Avalanche announced that Nathan MacKinnon will miss one month and Cale Makar will be out two weeks.

face an immediate major challenge with superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar sidelined with injuries.on Saturday, Nov. 14 that MacKinnon will miss one month and Makar will be out about two weeks.after suffering lower-body injuries in the second period.

MacKinnon was cross-checked by Senators defenseman Artem Zub. The forward went down to the ice and grabbed his side before leaving the ice. Makar limped off the ice later in the second period. He had left practice early on Sunday and was playing in his second game since then.

Also read Avs lose MacKinnon, Makar to injury in 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa

Makar is a two-time winner of the Norris Trophy as top defenseman, and MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2023-24. MacKinnon will miss one month and Makar will miss about two weeks. The two were dealing with injuries last season in the Western Conference finals, one of the reasons that the Avalanche wereThe Avalanche play six games from Saturday night, when they face the Montreal Canadiens, until Nov. 28. That would cover the two weeks without Makar.

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The team has off from Nov. 20-24. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar stats MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 30 points in 20 games and Makar is third on the team with 23 points in 19 games. Makar leads the team at 22:25 in average ice time while MacKinnon is the top forward at 20:13.