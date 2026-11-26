It’s fair to say the Xhekaj brothers won’t be getting any Christmas cards from members of the Colorado Avalanche this year.

Trinity AudioIt’s fair to say the Xhekaj brothers won’t be getting any Christmas cards from members of the Colorado Avalanche this year.a 6-0 Avs win Wednesday night at Ball ArenaIt stared with a hit by Avs captain Gabe Landeskog on Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle.

It devolved into a series of shenanigans. Landeskog hit Guhle from behind along the boards midway through the second period. The two ended up meeting in front of the Montreal net at the end of the shift, which started a melee that ended with a Nazem Kadri penalty. Guhle left the game at that point and did not return.

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The Canadiens, particularly the Xhekajs, spent parts of the second half of the game seeking revenge instead of playing hockey.