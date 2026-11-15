US
Advertisement
Avalanche Stanley Cup Final

Avalanche beat Canadiens 4-1 without injured stars MacKinnon, Makar

DenverChannel#239 in United States
Advertisement

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist and the short-handed Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Saturday night without injured stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

MONTREAL — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist and the short-handed Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Saturday night without injured stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

MacKinnon and Makar both sustained lower-body injuries Thursday night in a 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said MacKinnon will be out at least a month, while Makar is expected to miss two weeks. Fedor Svechkov, Brock Nelson and Nicolas Roy also scored for Colorado . Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots.

Also readAvalanche stars Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar won’t play against Canadiens

Nick Suzuki replied with a highlight-reel goal for Montreal , which had gone 12 consecutive games without losing in regulation . Jakub Dobes made 22 saves in his first start in nine days. Colorado defenseman Brent Burns became the 14th player in NHL history — and only active player — to play in 1,600 games. The 41-year-old defender has suited up in 1,028 consecutive contests dating to Nov. 21, 2013.

Advertisement

Phil Kessel holds the NHL’s “Ironman” record at 1,064 straight games, a number Burns could pass Feb. 15. Up next Avalanche: At Utah on Wednesday night. Canadiens: Host the New York Rangers on Monday night.

DenverChannel#239 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Avs Avs Game Recaps Avs Scores Avs Stanley Cup Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Colorado Avs Denver7 Colorado Avalanche

More on Avalanche Stanley Cup Final

See all

Avalanche’s Scott Wedgewood takes ‘step in the right direction’ in Ottawa after early-season struggles

Scott Wedgewood hasn’t been able to conjure the same consistent form from his previous two years with the Colorado Avalanche so far this season.

denverpost

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextAvalanche’s Scott Wedgewood takes ‘step in the right direction’ in Ottawa after early-season struggles