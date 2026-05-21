Avalanche and Golden Knights Face Off in Western Conference Finals

The Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights faced off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights faced off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Ball Arena in Denver.

The game saw a series of intense moments, including a goal by defenseman Dylan Coghlan of the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period. Center Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche was seen cutting back while being defended by defenseman Brayden McNabb of the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period. The crowd was electric, with fans like Morgan Moriz and her father Davis Moriz braving the rain to show their team spirit.

Outside the arena, fans were also enthusiastic, with Gregoria Buñuelos, aka 'Mexican Elvis,' greeting fans and taking photos. The game was a closely contested match, with both teams giving it their all. The Avalanche's goaltender Scott Wedgewood was seen defending the goal against center Tomas Hertl of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period. The Avalanche's defensemen, including Brent Burns and Dylan Coghlan, were also seen defending the goal against the Golden Knights' forwards.

The game was a testament to the skill and determination of both teams, and it will be interesting to see how the series unfolds in the coming games





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Colorado Avalanche Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 1

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