Autumn Style for Women Over 50: Faux Fur, Black Skirts and Knee Boots

Nine ways for women over fifty to update their wardrobe this season, from faux fur and fringing to black skirts and knee boots, with prices.

Autumn style for women over fifty is focused on rich textures, versatile black skirt s and knee boots this season, according to fashion advice from the Daily Mail's How To Dress Like A Grown Up column. The columnist, who has written the column for several years, says the aim is to find clothes that flatter figures and signal fashion savvy while keeping an eye on what makes women look younger. The advice arrives as the weather turns and shoppers look for pieces that are both current and affordable on the high street.

The column is written for style conscious, cash strapped women aged fifty and over who want to look great without overspending. It presents nine style tips for the season, each paired with specific high street products and their prices. The guidance is built around a simple test: pieces should work hard, look expensive, and avoid tipping the wearer into a frumpy look.

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Faux Fur and Fringing Add Texture This Season

Faux fur and fringing are the main texture trends for autumn, replacing the nineties minimalism that the column says is now out of fashion. The advice is to bring out a faux fur chubby and sling it over the shoulders of a sleeveless top, or invest in a furry bomber jacket. The thicker and more substantial the fur, the better, and the column recommends dark browns and blacks with plenty of texture so that the look seems expensive.

The columnist warns against slim cardigans with detachable collars, which she says mostly look cheap. Marks and Spencer is highlighted for having a wide range of fur this season, including faux fur trim parkas and snoods. Feathers are considered too much bother for most women, but fringing is presented as a far less intimidating way to add texture.

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Fringing options listed include a midi skirt with a longish fringed hem, a tweedy jacket with rough frayed trims, and a fringe-embellished handbag. The column describes details such as a feather detail, a furry collar and a fringe trim on a jacket edge as the elements that make clothes look new rather than dowdy. The products mentioned are the Marks and Spencer Parka Jacket at £76, the Marks and Spencer Faux Fur Snood at £26, the Aligne Faux Fur Jacket at £199, the Topshop Funnel Neck Jacket at £90, the Mango Tweed Blazer at £99.99, and the Zara Fringed Slim Jacket at £65.99.

Black Skirts Make a Comeback for Grown-Up Wardrobes

A black knee-grazing kilt style skirt is the number one best-seller at Marks and Spencer, and the column argues that it has made feminine elegance wearable again for women over fifty. These skirts can be worn with or without a jacket, and the columnist says women can once again look cool and grown up in skirts. The recommended starting point is entry-level black, because it offers the most styling options, with checks and tweeds to follow later.

The Marks and Spencer black wrap kilt, which has pleats and buckle fastenings, is singled out as a skirt with wide appeal. Worn with a white shirt and fluffy grey sweater, it has a back-to-school feel. For a more grown-up look, the column suggests pairing it with a turtleneck or a striped shirt, a soft blouse and a cropped jacket, and tall boots.

For a less kilt-like option, the column points to the Boden Aya cotton sateen skirt at £99, which is described as lighter and more midi in length, with pleats and side-seam pockets. Its length makes it easier to wear with shorter boots, or even bare legs and block heels. The Baujken Pam Pleated Midi Skirt, a chunky box pleat style in a black wool blend, is listed at £101, reduced from £169, and is said to have just the right amount of swish with a fitted sweater.

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Silky lace trim skirts are also recommended, with the column noting they are more popular than ever. The Marks and Spencer Lace Midi Asymmetric Skirt is priced at £45. The advice is to choose black, pick an asymmetric hem to make the look less lingerie-like, and wear the skirt smart casually.

Knee Boots Are the Key to Wearing Skirts

Knee boots are presented as the main reason women over fifty feel confident wearing skirts and dresses again. The column states that if women are used to wearing trousers and jeans, their chances of putting on a skirt in the morning are 70 per cent higher when boots are part of the outfit. Boots offer more options and avoid the bother of tights, but the columnist says their most important benefit is style.

According to the column, knee boots add a critical bit of edge, a dash of youthful attitude and a tough element that stops a midi dress or tailored below-the-knee skirt from looking too ladylike and proper. The Little Black Boot is recommended to finish white trousers well into autumn, and lightweight styles can be worn under jumpsuits, blue jeans, midi dresses and skirts. The column also notes that there are many riding boot-style options, with or without hardware, that will smarten up a skirt for the day.

The column frames knee boots as a practical fix for the dowdy look, suggesting that women who feel a bit like their mum in the mirror should add a pair. The overall message is that a few specific pieces, chosen carefully, can update an older wardrobe for the autumn season without a large budget.