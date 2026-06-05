AutoWorldHub Launches: A Free Global Car Catalog Covering 260 Brands and 9,000+ Models

From technical specifications and country-by-country price estimates to safety recalls and video reviews, AutoWorldHub pulls the entire automotive research process into a single free platform — and even lets you put two cars head to head.

Researching a new car usually means jumping between a dozen different websites.AutoWorldHubaims to fix that by bringing it all together in one place — a comprehensive global car catalog that's free to use.

The platform currently covers260 brands,more than 9,000 modelsand over15,000 trim-and-year combinations. For each vehicle it lists detailed technical data, including engine power, torque, 0–100 km/h acceleration, top speed, fuel economy, dimensions and cargo capacity — backed by more than35,000 photos. AutoWorldHub isn't limited to current models.

It tracks each car'sgeneration historyyear by year, so you can see how a nameplate has evolved over time, and it providescountry-by-country price estimatesfor thousands of trims. Safety is a standout area. The platform surfacesmore than 10,000 recall campaignsfrom the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), broken down by model and year, with the affected component, the potential consequence and the official remedy.

Alongside that,over 10,000 video reviewsand owner comments sit right on the vehicle pages. One of the most useful features is the built-in car comparison tool , which puts two models side by side and produces a visual scoreboard across power, speed, fuel economy, size and price —highlighting the winner of each metric.

For readers following the shift to electrification, there's also a dedicated electric vehicles section , wheremore than 800 EV modelsare organized by battery capacity, range and motor count. All of this data is aggregated from open sources such as Wikidata, Wikipedia, NHTSA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and is updated continuously. Car enthusiasts, owners and anyone doing their homework before a purchase can access the platform for free at autoworldhub.com .





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