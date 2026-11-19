An autopsy confirms that Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died of blunt force trauma after falling from the Goliath rollercoaster. The incident injured four children, prompting a park-wide safety review at Six Flags.

An official autopsy report has confirmed that Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old father and educator, died from blunt force trauma after being violently ejected from the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office released the findings following the tragic incident on October 12, detailing the fatal nature of the injuries sustained during the high-speed accident.

The report describes Kariem as a five-foot-nine man weighing 301lbs who sustained severe injuries to his head, neck, torso, legs, and arms. These catastrophic injuries occurred after he fell from the ride and landed directly on the roof of a building located inside the amusement park grounds. The medical examiner has officially ruled his death an accident, closing the immediate medical investigation into the cause of death.

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Investigators are currently probing the precise mechanics of the ejection to determine if the ride's safety restraint was properly secured before the launch. The forensic report did not specify how Kariem managed to come out of his seat, but the focus has shifted to the restraint system. The Goliath ride remains closed indefinitely as authorities continue their technical analysis of the safety mechanisms involved in the incident.

Witnesses on the ride previously reported that the rollercoaster's restraints had been making a strange clicking noise prior to departure. Park staff checked the restraints multiple times before the car carrying Kariem took off. Despite these manual checks, the restraint system ultimately failed to keep the father secured during the high-speed ride, which reaches heights of over 200 feet.

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The catastrophic failure resulted in the death of Kariem and serious injuries to four other children who were taken to the hospital for treatment. Photographs of the incident showed Kariem falling headfirst over other riders, causing families and small children on the coaster to recoil in horror. The immediate aftermath left riders screaming as the cart continued its erratic motion before coming to a stop.

Logan Conner, a witness riding with his fiancée, described the terrifying sequence where the man appeared to levitate sideways. He noted that the cart flipped and hit other carts multiple times. Conner stated that he made direct eye contact with Kariem during the final impact moments before the ride halted completely.

The ride was closed immediately after his death. It had been a staple at the theme park since 2006. Six Flags also closed a number of other rides across the US out of an abundance of caution while investigations continue into the broader safety protocols of their operations.

Atlanta Public Schools announced that Kariem was a beloved educator and technology professional within the district. He was a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy, and the district emphasized his deep impact on students and staff. The school system expressed their thoughts with everyone mourning his loss during this difficult time.

Family friends described Kariem as a two-time lymphoma survivor who had also been hospitalized for COVID. He was a passionate educator who loved technology and kept busy with a 3D printing business in his spare time. His greatest devotion was reserved for his family, particularly the young girl he raised on his own.

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Kariem grew up visiting Six Flags Over Georgia every summer with his family and wanted to continue this tradition with his loved ones. Tragically, just about three weeks before this fatal accident, he was involved in a fiery car crash with his 10-year-old stepdaughter. Although the vehicle was totaled, they were left unscathed in that earlier incident.

Family member Geo Ashe told Fox 5 that Kariem loved kids and considered his stepdaughter his daughter. She had been with him since she was two or three years old. His cousin emphasized that while he had no biological children, his stepdaughter was the center of his world and his greatest source of pride.

Family friend Elica Day expressed devastation and demanded a full investigation to find answers about how this happened. She noted that losing him in this manner is beyond words. The incident has renewed scrutiny on amusement park safety standards across the industry.

Amidst this review, Six Flags Magic Mountain in California previously announced it was demolishing its notorious X2 rollercoaster. This decision followed a series of lawsuits alleging that the ride had caused severe injuries to riders. The ongoing probe into the Goliath accident may further influence safety protocols at major theme parks nationwide.