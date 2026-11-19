Autopsy results confirm Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died of blunt force trauma after falling from Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath coaster on October 12. Details on the investigation and park response follow.

An official autopsy report has confirmed that Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died from blunt force trauma after being ejected from the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the tragic incident an accident, bringing a definitive, albeit sorrowful, conclusion to the event that shocked visitors in late October.

Kariem, a forty-two-year-old father who stood five-foot-nine and weighed 301 pounds, sustained fatal injuries to his head, neck, torso, legs, and arms. He landed on the roof of a building within the amusement park boundaries after appearing to levitate sideways out of his seat before falling headfirst over other riders.

Also read Third death tied to X2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain

The Goliath attraction, a towering structure that has been a staple at the park since 2006, reached heights of over 200 feet at the time of the incident. The ride was immediately closed following the event, and investigators are currently examining whether the safety restraint was properly secured before the car departed with the group.

Witnesses on the ride described a terrifying sequence of events that began with unusual mechanical sounds. Several passengers recounted hearing a weird clicking noise from the restraints, which prompted park staff to check them multiple times before the train carrying Kariem took off.

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Logan Conner, a witness who was riding with his fiancée, stated that the cart flipped and hit other carts before stopping. He noted that he made direct eye contact with Kariem as the father fell, describing the moment as horrifying for everyone involved on the towering ride.

The incident also left four other children injured, who were taken to the hospital for treatment. The trauma of the event led Six Flags to close the Goliath and a number of other rides across its US parks out of an abundance of caution while the investigation continues.

This precautionary measure coincides with broader industry scrutiny regarding ride safety. Six Flags Magic Mountain in California recently announced it was demolishing its notorious X2 rollercoaster following lawsuits alleging severe rider injuries, including traumatic brain injuries and wrongful death claims from incidents in 2022.

Atlanta Public Schools identified Kariem as a beloved educator and technology professional at the Wesley International Academy. The district expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a cherished member of the school family, noting his significant impact on students and staff.

Beyond his teaching career, Kariem ran a 3D printing business fueled by his love for technology. Family friends described him as a two-time lymphoma survivor who had previously beaten cancer and was also hospitalized for COVID, highlighting his resilience and passion for life.

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His greatest devotion was reserved for his family, particularly his stepdaughter whom he raised since she was two or three years old. Family members described him as a passionate educator who loved kids and was committed to bringing families together through extended gatherings and summer trips to the park.

Family friend Elica Day expressed devastation, stating that they want a full investigation and answers regarding how such a preventable tragedy occurred. She emphasized the unique pain of losing him in this manner, saying the loss is beyond words.

The tragedy comes less than three weeks after Kariem was involved in a fiery car crash with his ten-year-old stepdaughter that totaled their vehicle. Fortunately, they were left unscathed in that separate event, making the subsequent loss even more heartbreaking for his loved ones.

Kariem grew up visiting Six Flags Over Georgia every summer with his own family. Loved ones said he hoped to continue that cherished tradition with his own children and stepdaughter, making the loss of his life on the very attraction that brought him joy all the more devastating.

As the probe proceeds, the community mourns the loss of a man who was deeply connected to his city and dedicated to his craft. The outcome of the ongoing investigation into the mechanical or procedural failures will determine the next steps for those seeking justice and accountability.