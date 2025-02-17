Automatic Gratuities in US Restaurants: Legal or Just Enraging?

The practice of adding automatic gratuities to bills in US restaurants is increasingly sparking debate. While some argue it's a convenient solution for both diners and servers, others find it unfair and pressure-inducing. This article explores the legal nuances of automatic gratuities, the arguments for and against them, and the evolving landscape of tipping in the US.

Restaurants across the United States frequently add automatic gratuities to bills, particularly for large parties. While some diners appreciate the convenience, others question whether they are legally required to pay these charges. The practice of tipping is deeply ingrained in American dining culture, but its application varies significantly from other parts of the world, where service charges often replace tips entirely.

This topic recently gained attention due to a viral Reddit post featuring a photo of a sticker placed over the 'no tip' option on a digital payment terminal. Using TinEye, a reverse image search, Newsweek traced the image back to May 2024. Even so, the viral post hints at some customers' feelings of frustration that tipping has gotten out of control.The debate over tipping is a complex one, with valid arguments on both sides. While some believe tipping should be purely voluntary, many service industry workers depend on gratuities as their primary source of income. The issue gained renewed attention during the 2024 election campaign when both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris promised 'no taxes on tips,' highlighting the importance of gratuity in workers' livelihoods.There is no federal law requiring customers to tip, but automatic service charges added by a restaurant are legally enforceable in many states. 'No, they can't force you to tip if you make it optional,' Bruce McAdams told Newsweek. McAdams is an associate professor for the School of Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management at the University of Guelph. 'But if you state there is a service charge and add it to the bill, it is legal and the customer is required to pay. Adding a 'service charge' has been common in the industry since the early 2000s for larger parties, usually six or more.' Service charges are not classified as tips but rather as revenue for the restaurant, meaning the business is not necessarily obligated to pass them on to employees. The IRS defines a tip as a voluntary payment that the customer decides to give and determine its amount. A mandatory service charge does not meet these criteria and is instead considered a wage that can be taxed accordingly. Automatic gratuity is typically applied to large parties, often six or more guests, and is usually around 18 percent to 20 percent of the bill. Restaurants must disclose these charges clearly to customers, either on the menu or verbally before the meal is ordered





