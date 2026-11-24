BMW takes top spot in Auto Express Advanced Driver Assistance Systems test. The BMW iX3 scores 39/41. Volvo and Ford follow. Analysis of seven brands reveals key safety technology performance metrics.

A recent evaluation by Auto Express and vehicle-safety specialists Apollo Vehicle Safety has identified BMW as the leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, with the BMW iX3 achieving a near-perfect score. While mandatory safety features under the European Commission's General Safety Regulation 2 have improved since 2024, driver frustration persists due to erratic warnings and incorrect interventions. This study directly addresses which manufacturers have mastered the complex balance between safety automation and user experience.

Benchmarking Seven Global Automakers

Apollo Vehicle Safety and Auto Express conducted a rigorous assessment of seven distinct automotive brands to determine the real-world efficacy of their safety technologies. The test group included European manufacturers BMW, Volkswagen, and Volvo, alongside American brands Ford and Tesla. The evaluation also incorporated two emerging Chinese marques, Jaecoo and Leapmotor, to provide a comprehensive global comparison.

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Testers drove one model from each manufacturer along a standardized 37-mile route located in Northamptonshire. The challenging course combined country lanes, built-up urban areas, the M40 motorway, and various A-roads to simulate diverse driving conditions. This specific geographic variety was essential for testing the adaptability of cameras, radar, LiDAR, and ultrasonic sensors used in these systems.

BMW iX3 Dominates with 39 Out of 41 Points

The BMW iX3 electric SUV secured the top ranking with an impressive score of 39 out of a possible 41 points. Auto Express noted that the vehicle sets an example other manufacturers should follow by combining advanced technology with straightforward operation. The system accurately recognized every speed limit and adjusted its speed intuitively to remain within legal boundaries without causing driver annoyance.

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Experts highlighted that the BMW iX3 assistance features work in harmony with the driver rather than against them. The car executed well-judged driver monitoring that allowed safe, intentional lane changes and transitioned smoothly during Level 2 driving. Crucially, the system avoided unnecessary alerts and warnings, addressing a primary source of motorist frustration with current ADAS implementations.

Volvo and Ford Secure Top Three Positions

Volvo held its reputation for safety by placing second with the new EX60 electric SUV, earning a score of 35 out of 41. The Swedish manufacturer demonstrated that its ADAS places strong emphasis on keeping the driver involved while providing sophisticated background safety technology. The EX60 driver-monitoring and lane-assistance systems intervened subtly when needed without becoming intrusive to the operator.

The Ford Puma achieved the third position with a score of 31 out of 41, proving that competitive safety technology is available in vehicles that are not necessarily expensive. The Ford Puma ADAS system featured particularly impressive Level 2 autonomous capabilities on motorways. This result suggests that high-tier safety performance is not exclusive to premium luxury segments.

Testing Methodology and Safety Implications

The evaluation methodology focused heavily on the accuracy of speed-limit recognition and the effectiveness of driver-monitoring systems. Testers recorded the frequency of unwanted lane-departure alerts and driver-monitoring warnings to quantify user irritation levels. The assessment also examined how well features like lane-keep assist and autonomous emergency braking steered and slowed the vehicles during activation.

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During the second phase of the test, experts reviewed the broader capabilities of each car's Level 2 assisted-driving systems. They assessed how effectively the technology controlled speed and distance to the vehicle ahead while maintaining lane position on different road layouts. Auto Express stressed that Level 2 assistance requires the driver to remain responsible for the vehicle at all times and stay engaged with the road.

Industry Impact and Future Safety Standards

The findings from Auto Express and Apollo Vehicle Safety highlight a significant gap between mandatory compliance and actual user satisfaction. Since 2024, 19 different systems including Intelligent Speed Assist and driver monitoring have been mandatory in all new vehicles under the European Commission's General Safety Regulation 2. However, incorrect speed-limit readings and unwanted steering interventions remain recurring problems for motorists.

The study indicates that manufacturers must move beyond simple regulatory compliance to create systems that integrate seamlessly with human driving habits. The success of the BMW iX3 and Volvo EX60 demonstrates that it is possible to provide robust safety without infuriating customers with constant beeping and erratic corrections. This performance benchmark may influence future expectations for consumer safety technology across the global automotive industry.