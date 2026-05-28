Autistic sister's violent behavior towards her sister

The text describes the author's experiences growing up with a severely autistic sister who was violent towards her. The author mentions being attacked in her sleep multiple times by her sister, who is now 23 years old. The author also discusses the challenges they faced in getting help and support for their sister, as well as the impact of her behavior on their family.

A violent bang to the head woke me up with a start in the dead of night. Then came the kicks to my ribs. As the searing pain hit me, I realized I’d been struck with an ornament and shouted in panic for my mum.

She came rushing in and tried to coax my attacker into another room to calm down. This was no violent intruder though; she was known to both me and my mother. And the assault was hardly a one-off.

Then 12, I had been attacked in my sleep multiple times. And, as always, my sister Louisa, who was three years younger than me, was my assailant. Perhaps, subconsciously, I’ve blocked out many of the memories of her violence towards me. But I do know that I never fought back.

Rather, I’d try to defend myself by raising my arms or a pillow, for example, and attempt to push her away. She always left me with multiple cuts and bruises. Mine would have been an idyllic childhood growing up in Shropshire with my mum and our two younger siblings, Charlie, now 20, and Evie, 18 – my dad left when I was young – but for my severely autistic sister.

It’s an admission that leaves me conflicted as I care deeply about Louisa. Now 23, she can be lovely between the explosive outbursts that have been her trademark since she was about four years old. My mum bore the brunt of her eruptions. As she said to me recently, had it been a man attacking us the way Louisa has, he’d have been arrested and we’d have been put into a safe house.

Chloe’s violent little sister Louisa, who is severely autistic, often left her with multiple cuts and bruises, but she says that she never fought back. Instead, Mum was left to deal with Louisa largely alone. Now 26 and a trained teacher, I am still traumatised by my sister’s behaviour. No child should have to witness their beloved mum being regularly beaten by her own daughter.

We saw Mum black and blue, with cuts, bruises, scratches, black eyes and snapped fingernails. I felt so helpless and guilty that there wasn’t more I could do to stop my sister. The most distressing attack came when Mum was eight months pregnant with our sister, Evie. Louisa kicked and pushed her, smashed a TV, mirrors, laptops, ripped doors from their hinges and kicked holes in internal walls, causing £8,000 of damage.

Thankfully, unborn Evie wasn’t injured, but it was a huge worry. Mum’s determination to get the best help she could for Louisa never wavered; she was constantly pushing social services and CAMHS for a diagnosis and support. Medication was never suggested at that point though.

Although in the UK, certain medications can be prescribed from five years old, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) generally considers it a ‘last resort’ or supplementary option after environmental adjustments and behavioural therapies have been tried first. I think my career in teaching has helped me understand my sister’s behaviour at a deeper level and acknowledge that she doesn’t have control over these outbursts due to her own additional needs.

My training was like therapy, helping me to make peace with our childhood now I know that so many other children demonstrate similar behaviours. Indeed, statistics show as many as 20 per cent of those with autism exhibit violent behaviour. Though my parents separated when I was eight, Mum met my lovely stepdad when I was 15.

A director in manufacturing, he’s always been torn between his instinct to intervene and the knowledge that doing so would only make Louisa’s behaviour worse. Instead, he’ll help me to get her out of the house as she tends to calm down when removed from the situation to the garden. Even as a baby, Louisa used to growl menacingly at people. I’d been so excited about having a little sister, but she wasn’t the sweet, cuddly bundle I’d imagined.

By the time she started in reception aged four, she had become angry and physically violent, and it was in her early years in primary school – though I don’t remember exactly when – that she began to attack me too. The situation grew so extreme that Chloe was reluctant to have friends over, as she didn’t want them to feel that they were in danger or witness Louisa hurting her.

Over the next few years at school, there were various incidents when she threw tables and chairs at staff and pupils, inflicting injuries on some of them. But despite Mum’s concerns, teachers and social services said that Louisa was just a ‘naughty child’ and would grow out of it. She is incredibly strong and, aged nine, was expelled after throwing a filing cabinet across a classroom.

Even after this, Mum’s constant pleas to social services and CAMHS were met with the same response: ‘You’re already doing all the right things, there’s not much more we can do to support you. ’ It was years before we got a diagnosis of autism and dyslexia





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