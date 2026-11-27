Louis Malletier faces up to 20 years in a Turkish prison for carrying 15kg of cannabis after being exploited by smugglers who targeted his autism.

British national Louis Malletier has been imprisoned in Turkey and faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years after being used as a drug mule by criminal organizers. The 33-year-old from Ealing, who has autism and a developmental age of eight, was tricked into carrying 15 kilograms of cannabis valued at £250,000. He has now spent over a month in the harsh conditions of Maltepe Prison, where his mental and physical health is rapidly deteriorating.

Exploitation Mechanism and Arrest Details

Louis Malletier was targeted after attending the opening of a Popeyes restaurant in Islington on September 16. Criminals approached him with an offer to enter a competition for a free holiday to Thailand. After winning, he received tickets and was directed to fly to Southeast Asia. Upon arrival, an unknown individual swapped his luggage for a pink suitcase containing drugs and instructed him to fly to Turkey instead of Spain. Police at Istanbul Airport intercepted him, discovering the narcotics registered in his name.

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Conditions and Abuse in Maltepe Prison

Malletier is currently housed in a cell with 70 other men at Maltepe Prison, where he suffers from relentless bullying and isolation. His twin brother, Conor Colegate, reports that inmates attack him due to his severe autism and inability to communicate effectively. One incident involved inmates forcing him to carry a heavy box, smashing it into his face and breaking his nose. He is reportedly surviving on peanuts and raw onions, while cellmates deliberately wet his blankets to prevent sleep and throw sugar cubes at him.

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Family Advocacy and Health Crisis

Conor Colegate, who works as a psychiatric nurse, is urging UK politicians Ed Miliband and Andy Burnham to intervene and secure his brother's release. Malletier has not received his daily medication in over a month, leading to severe emotional regulation failures. He has attempted self-harm by pouring water over his head, stabbing himself with a fork, and drinking shampoo. He also tried to insert orange earplugs into his ears to block out the unbearable noise of the facility.

Legal Consequences and Future Outlook

The criminal gang exploited Malletier's vulnerability by presenting the drug transport as a simple change of travel plans. He remains unable to understand the legal gravity of his situation or protect himself from fellow prisoners. His family receives only one 60-minute phone call per week, during which he expresses fear and confusion. The case highlights the extreme risks faced by vulnerable individuals in international drug trafficking schemes.