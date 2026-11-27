Louis Malletier, a vulnerable British man with autism, faces up to 20 years in a Turkish prison after being exploited by criminals to transport 15kg of cannabis.

Louis Malletier, a 33-year-old British national from Ealing, is currently detained in Turkey facing a potential sentence of up to 20 years for drug trafficking charges. The incident began when Malletier, who has autism and the mental age of an eight-year-old, was targeted by a criminal gang exploiting his vulnerability. He believed he had won a prize holiday to Thailand but was instead tricked into carrying a suitcase containing illegal narcotics.

How The Drug Smuggling Scheme Unfolded

The scheme started on September 16 at a Popeyes restaurant opening in Islington, London, where Malletier attended in hopes of winning free prizes. An associate approached him with a competition entry for a free trip to Southeast Asia. After Malletier provided his details, he received a call confirming he had won. Upon arriving in Southeast Asia, an unknown individual handed him a pink suitcase at the airport, claiming there was a change of plans. Malletier was directed to fly to Turkey as a connecting point before reaching Malaga, Spain. He complied without suspicion, boarding the flight with 15 kilograms of cannabis hidden in his luggage, which holds a street value of £250,000.

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Harsh Conditions And Bullying In Maltepe Prison

Malletier has spent over a month in Istanbul's Maltepe Prison, where his twin brother, Conor Colegate, reports he is enduring severe abuse. The prison cell houses 70 men, and Malletier claims he is relentlessly bullied and isolated due to his severe autism. Colegate, a psychiatric nurse, describes a situation where inmates attacked Malletier for attempting to carry a box they deemed too heavy. The aggressors smashed the box into his face, resulting in a broken nose and significant bleeding. Another incident involved an inmate deliberately soaking Malletier's blanket with water to prevent him from sleeping, while others threw sugar cubes at him during rest periods.

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Crisis Over Mental Health And Medical Care

Conor Colegate is deeply concerned about his brother's deteriorating mental state and lack of medical support. Malletier has not received his essential daily medication in over a month, leading to severe emotional dysregulation. Colegate recounted an episode where Malletier, overwhelmed by fear and unable to communicate his distress, poured hot water over his head, attempted to stab himself with a fork, and drank shampoo. He also attempted to plug his ears with orange earplugs to block out unbearable noises. The family states he is living on insufficient food, including peanuts and raw onions, and describes the cell temperature as freezing.

FAMILY DEMANDS IMMEDIATE INTERVENTION

Conor Colegate has issued an urgent appeal to UK officials, specifically calling on Ed Miliband, the Foreign Secretary, and Andy Burnham, identified in reports as a key Prime Ministerial figure, to intervene. He fears that Malletier may attempt suicide due to the trauma of isolation and bullying. Family members are restricted to one 60-minute phone call per week, during which Malletier reported that a previously friendly inmate told him he was "better off dead." Malletier stated he was trying to be a "good boy" to avoid further violence. The family is demanding his immediate repatriation and safe return to Britain before his health collapses completely.