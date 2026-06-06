Autism Center Therapist Arrested for Kicking Non-Verbal Child

A registered behavioral technician at Soar Autism Center in Peoria was arrested after surveillance video showed him kicking a 5-year-old child in the face. The child suffered facial bruising and cannot speak.

A shocking incident at the Soar Autism Center in Peoria has led to the arrest of a therapist after surveillance footage captured him kicking a five-year-old child.

Adolfo Salas, a registered behavioral technician, faces charges of child abuse and aggravated assault following the Monday incident. The victim, a non-verbal child with special needs, sustained facial bruising. The case has raised serious concerns about the safety of vulnerable children in care facilities. In court, Deputy County Attorney Ashley Stetson emphasized the crucial role of the video evidence.

'This entire incident was recorded on video surveillance. Had there not been that recording, there would be no one to advocate for this child, for the child cannot communicate,' Stetson said. The footage, obtained from the center's cameras, shows Salas instructing the child to pick up trash from the floor. Moments later, Salas lifts a trash can and kicks the boy in the face with his right foot.

The child immediately begins to cry. Stetson noted that the suspect acted aggressively and that the kick to the face was not accidental, contradicting Salas's claim to another employee that he accidentally kicked the child. A former employee of Soar Autism Center, who worked closely with the victim, spoke to FOX 10 on condition of anonymity. She revealed that she had previously warned management about insufficient staff support.

'While I am shocked by who was involved, I can only assume he felt overwhelmed and without adequate support. I do not condone Mr. Salas's actions, but I fully understand the frustration that can build when working long, intensive hours with a high-behavior client without proper backing from leadership,' she said. The center has not responded to inquiries about Salas's current employment status.

The case highlights systemic issues in the care of children with autism, where high-stress environments and lack of resources can lead to tragic outcomes. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and Salas remains in custody. The community is calling for stricter oversight of facilities serving special needs children to prevent future incidents





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