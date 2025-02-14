Autism and ADHD: Co-occurring Conditions with Rising Prevalence in Adulthood

A new study highlights the increasing prevalence of ADHD among adults with autism, emphasizing the need for comprehensive support services throughout life.

A new study has revealed a concerning trend: a significant number of autistic children are also diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder ( ADHD ). Researchers, led by psychologist Benjamin Yerys from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, analyzed Medicaid data from 2008 to 2019 involving over 3.5 million U.S. adults. Their findings indicated that ADHD diagnoses are on the rise in children with autism.

While ADHD and autism are often diagnosed together in childhood, it's unclear how many individuals will outgrow their ADHD diagnosis as they age. This study sheds light on the prevalence of co-occurring ADHD and autism in adulthood and highlights the need for comprehensive support services.The study authors noted a much higher rate of ADHD diagnoses among adults with autism compared to the general Medicaid population. Specifically, they found that 10 times more adults with autism received an ADHD diagnosis than adults without autism in the Medicaid system. This rate was even more pronounced among individuals with intellectual disabilities, rising to 40% among those with both autism and intellectual disabilities.Despite the prevalence of ADHD in this population, the study revealed a concerning gap in treatment. Fewer than 50% of adults with autism and ADHD received any form of ADHD medication. The research also found that adults with ADHD experienced significantly higher rates of substance use, physical health problems, and injuries compared to those without ADHD. However, the positive news is that when individuals with ADHD took medication to manage their symptoms, these negative health outcomes largely diminished





