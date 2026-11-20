Two authors filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Public Library in September 2025, alleging censorship of Palestinian voices after the library canceled a scheduled December 6 event.

Two authors have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles, alleging that the Los Angeles Public Library engaged in anti-Palestinian discrimination and violated their First Amendment free speech rights. The legal action stems from the library's decision to cancel an online event in December 2025 where the authors were scheduled to discuss books featuring Palestinian characters with teenagers.

Legal Complaint Alleges Internal Censorship

Nora Lester Murad and Palestinian American author Jenan Matari filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of Los Angeles in late September 2025. They are seeking accountability for the cancellation and hoping to draw attention to what they describe as anti-Palestinian censorship in the arts. Murad emphasized that the stakes are high and that the issue extends beyond the rights of the authors or readers. She stated that without diverse representation, narratives justifying genocide can converge with anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim sentiment.

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The event was originally scheduled for December 6, 2025, as part of The Los Angeles Public Library's teen council programming. This youth volunteer group had voted to host a Read Palestine Week event. The library's Middle Eastern North African Affinity Group invited Murad and Matari and acted as liaisons between the authors and library administration during the lead-up to the scheduled talk.

Internal Emails Trigger Event Cancellation

Just three days before the event, the group notified Murad and Matari that the library administration had canceled the appearance. A public records request later revealed that a staff librarian had emailed library leadership in mid-November 2025. The email accused Murad and Matari of having strong terrorist ties and virulently antisemitic views.

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The email was sent on behalf of a group of Jewish library staffers and cited a pro-Israel doxxing platform. It also accused the Middle Eastern North African Affinity Group of having deeply antisemitic views and showing racist behavior. These accusations were used to justify the sudden cancellation of the teen council event.

Library Leadership Cites Nonpartisan Policy

In late December 2025, City Librarian John Szabo sent an internal email to staff explaining the decision. He claimed the event was canceled because the library has a responsibility to remain nonpartisan and apolitical. Szabo stated that this approach was necessary to uphold the Library's commitment to an inclusive environment free of hate, discrimination, and harassment.

Murad argued that the accusations and cancellation follow a familiar pattern where criticism of Israel is conflated with antisemitism to silence Palestinian speakers. However, she noted that this case is unique because the pressure to censor Palestine-related speech came from inside the institution. She pointed out that attacks on Palestinian voices are often assumed to come from outside pressure groups, but in this case, the library itself was the censor.

Staff and Librarians Condemn the Decision

Following the cancellation, more than 100 Los Angeles Public Library workers signed a letter condemning the move. The letter emphasized the library's mission to oppose censorship and protect stories. The workers argued that restrictions placed upon Palestinian voices are in direct opposition to the mandate of the Library to collect and protect stories.

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In February 2026, the authors and their legal team sent a joint letter to the library demanding they reschedule the talk. The letter argued that the library likely violated the First Amendment. It criticized Szabo's assertion that the library should remain nonpartisan, calling it absurd. The authors stated that interpreting the mission to exclude authors with strong political opinions would make it impossible to find any participants for programming.

The lawsuit highlights the tension between institutional neutrality and free expression in public spaces. The authors argue that the library's internal censorship sets a dangerous precedent for the suppression of marginalized voices. The case is currently moving through the legal system as the authors seek to establish clear guidelines for future programming and speech rights within the library system.