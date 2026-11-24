Officials and organizations are urging the public to avoid drunk driving as college students return home for the unofficial Blackout Wednesday holiday, with local programs offering free rides to prevent alcohol-related accidents.

Authorities are warning people against drinking and driving ahead of “ Blackout Wednesday. ” The unofficial holiday known to the internet as Blackout Wednesday is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, when college students return to their hometowns and go to the bars.

The day is not secluded to just college students — anyone can participate, with many sharing their experiences on social media.

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“Hit the hometown bar,” one TikTok user posted. “It’s a one-night celebration, having all the guys back. ” Azeza Salama, executive director of Free Rides Program , says she wants her organization to be a resource for people so they don’t make a bad decision at the end of the night.

“What happens is sometimes they take it too far. Drunk driving shows no discrimination,” Salama said, referring to Blackout Wednesday. Salama launched the organization in part as a way to “repurpose” her trauma.

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“In 2016, myself and my family were hit head-on by a drunk driver on Walzem and 35,” Salama said. “Unfortunately, that night I lost my late fiancé. He was killed on impact. ” It’s a tragedy that could have been avoided.

In 2026, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office made 756 DUI/DWI arrests from Jan. 1 through Nov. 23. In the same time frame, the San Antonio Police Department made 4,438 DUI/DWI arrests. Thirty-seven of the deaths SAPD has responded to as of Nov. 23 have been alcohol-related. Between Blackout Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day in 2025, BCSO made 10 DUI/DWI arrests, while SAPD made 31 arrests.

“It’s simple,” Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jabari Scott said. “Don’t drink and drive, and if you can, call for a ride. ” Salama’s Free Rides Program partners with bars to allow a bartender to call a free rideshare for someone who cannot drive themselves home.

“The goal of the Free Rides Program is to ensure that one less driver is on the streets intoxicated,” Salama said. “If you walk into a bar and you see the ‘Free Rides’ sticker right when you walk in, you know that they’re partnered with us. If you go to a bar and you drove a car, you must be leaving your vehicle at the bar in order to qualify for a free ride.

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” Scott also has a tip for people who are not drinking but may need to drive on a popular night for the bars.

“If you see somebody driving erratic, high speeds, make sure that you create distance between you and them,” Scott said. “You may see headlights coming your way, you may have a wrong-way driver, at that point we say pull over to the right, try to eliminate any type of collision that may come. ” Scott said DPS will be patrolling all roads, including in rural areas, on Blackout Wednesday and other days anticipating heavier traffic in the area. Read also: Track Thanksgiving travel flight delays, cancellations across Texas, U.S.