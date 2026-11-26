WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in the fatal shooting of Alando Marston Jr. SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in the fatal shooting of Alando Marston Jr. Marston was confronted by the suspects around 10:15 p.m. Oct. 4 at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, police said.

One suspect pulled out a gun and shot Marston once before fleeing with the other two. Marston was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigators believe the suspects may have known him. Man turns himself in after fatal South Side apartment shootingA 13-year-old Seguin QB recovering from testicular cancer is relearning to walk and has a Make-A-Wish dream: be an honorary Cowboys captain and walk out with Dak Prescott on Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium.

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