A single-engine Cessna 210 flying from New Orleans to Fort Myers crashed into the water near Horn Island, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon with four adults and two children aboard. Search crews have found the cabin, three life jackets and a life raft but no sign of the passengers.

A small plane carrying four adults and two young boys crashed into the waters off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a frantic search and rescue operation.

Six People Aboard Single Engine Plane

The US Coast Guard said six people were aboard the single-engine Cessna Centurion 210 when it went down northeast of Horn Island. The two children are believed to be between the ages of 8 and 10, according to reports. The Coast Guard received a call around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after the Federal Aviation Administration lost communication with the aircraft, a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard Mobile told CNN.

Also read Downed plane reported northeast of Horn Island; Coast Guard, MDMR responding

Flight tracking data shows the Cessna 210 departed New Orleans Lakefront Airport and was headed to Fort Myers, Florida. About 30 minutes after takeoff, while flying at about 8,800 feet just south of Pascagoula, Mississippi, the plane suddenly plunged toward the water, according to Flightradar24. The aircraft was diving at roughly 18,000 feet per minute, more than 200 miles per hour, in the final seconds before the tracking data ceased.

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Investigators Probe Plane Crash Site

Other reports described the descent rate at an alarming 10,000 feet per minute. Crews searching the scene have so far found the cabin of the aircraft, three life jackets and a life raft, the Coast Guard spokesperson said. There was still no sign of the passengers as the search continued. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will also assist in the probe.

The US Coast Guard is on scene along with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and local agencies. Horn Island is a remote, undeveloped island about 12 nautical miles from Biloxi, Mississippi, and is only accessible by private boat. The journey from nearby Biloxi, Ocean Springs or Pascagoula takes about 30 minutes to an hour. The island is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, a national park that includes a dozen islands stretching 160 miles across Mississippi and Florida.

Horn Island is about 10 miles long and only about a mile wide, and it is a popular summer destination for state residents. This story has been updated with additional information. CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.