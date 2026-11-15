Author Says the Hundreds of Full-Length Romance Novels She Publishes Every Year Are Very High Quality in Spite of AI Usage

South African 'writer' Coral Hart insists that her AI-generated books are solid, because they draw on numerous large language models.

What does it take to become a prolific novelist in the year 2026? Just a web browser loaded with your favorite AI chatbots, apparently. New details are emerging about the process used by South African “writer” Coral Hart to churn out nearly 400 books since February 2025, or about a book every other day, using a buffet of large language models to generate her prose.

, Hart — who uses more than ten pen names to hide her identity when she actually sells the books — has around 14 years of experience in the publishing game, during which she initially authored a few dozen romance novels the old fashioned way. Now, however, Hart says she uses a blend of ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok to generate her books for her, and she couldn’t be happier about the results.

Also read UK police launch sex offense investigation into children’s author and comedian David Walliams

ChatGPT, for example, is “really good at dialogue, terrible at prose,” while Claude is “terrible at sex drives,” Hartin an interview. Luckily, Grok is there to build the “spicy scenes,” though it’s “completely unhinged” at other moments. Thanks to recent advances in LLMs, “I can now draft the whole book in one sequence,” she says.

Advertisement

True enough, if you divide her output of 370 total novels by the number of days since February 1st of 2025, you arrive at a rate of one book for every 1.75 days, or about four books per week. Despite receiving “tens of thousands” of hate messages about her process, the South African content creator — “author” doesn’t feel quite accurate — thinks of herself as something of an ambassador for the process, in spite of the infamy it’s brought her.