Author's Favorite Products and Habits

The author shares their favorite products and habits, including a moisturizing lip balm, Kindle, and skincare routine, and how these activities bring them joy and relaxation.

The author discusses their favorite products and habits, including a moisturizing lip balm , Kindle , and skincare routine . They mention their sensitivity to light and how they use a sleep mask to block out the sun in the morning.

The author also talks about their love for tea, LEGOs, and candles, and how these activities bring them joy and relaxation. They also mention their preference for green tea and how it's a family tradition to drink English breakfast tea together. The author concludes by mentioning their love for ginger beer and how it's a refreshing drink after a hard day





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Lip Balm Kindle Skincare Routine Tea LEGO Candles Incense Ginger Beer

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