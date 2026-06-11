Author's disastrous experience meeting up with ex after watching Sex And The City

The author, who has rewatched every episode of Sex And The City, shares their disastrous experience meeting up with an ex after being inspired by Carrie Bradshaw's advice. They discuss the challenges of meeting up with an ex, the potential for warmth and spark, and the idea of both parties changing and growing up.

Having rewatched every episode of Sex And The City since it first aired in the UK in 1999, plus the two films and now season two of the reboot, And Just Like That .

. . , I have used Carrie Bradshaw's guidance as a touchstone. So when Carrie, a year into widowhood, met up with hunky, dependable carpenter Aidan — a man with no sharp edges — and my editor suggested that, well, perhaps the path to closure and friendship involves meeting up with your ex like Carrie, I agreed.

Because who, after all, has time to meet anyone new? There will be warmth, surely, and perhaps a spark? Fond memories of a shared life? Perhaps, when you meet an ex, you’ve both changed, grown up, are a better fit?

Perhaps, being older, we’re better at being in a couple, less needy, less obsessed with work. How wrong I was. In fact, it was more disastrous disastrous than I could have possibly imagined... To read the rest of this story, sign up to Morning Mail below to get the full paywalled article FREE of charge in Friday's newsletter.

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Sex And The City Carrie Bradshaw Meeting Up With Ex Disastrous Experience Relationships Inspired By Carrie Bradshaw's Advice

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Author's disastrous experience meeting up with ex after watching Sex And The CityThe author, who has rewatched every episode of Sex And The City, shares their disastrous experience meeting up with an ex after being inspired by Carrie Bradshaw's advice. They discuss the challenges of meeting up with an ex, the potential for warmth and spark, and the idea of both parties changing and growing up.

Read more »