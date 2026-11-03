Author Rasche Draws on Diamond District Work for New Novel

Former Diamond District runner Rasche publishes 'The Cursed Diamond,' blending her experiences with antique jewelry and the elusive Brunswick Blue gem in a new thriller.

Author Rasche has released a new thriller novel that draws heavily upon her extensive professional background in New York City's Diamond District. The book, titled " The Cursed Diamond," features a protagonist named Jenny who navigates the high-stakes world of antique jewelry and gem hunting. Rasche utilizes her firsthand knowledge of the industry to create an authentic narrative setting on 47th Street.

Diamond District Origins and Daily Operations

Rasche spent the majority of the 2010s working in Manhattan's Diamond District before transitioning to a full-time writing career. During her tenure, she handled daily tasks such as setting up displays of shimmering baubles and delivering precious trinkets to artisans for repair and burnishing. She also served as a gatekeeper against scammers, occasionally turning away peddlers attempting to sell fake goods or bootleg DVDs to unsuspecting customers. These experiences provided the foundational setting for her latest literary work.

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The Brunswick Blue Mystery and Narrative Details

The plot of "The Cursed Diamond" revolves around a rare and potentially evil bauble owned by a scandal-ridden heiress. The story is anchored by the real-life legend of the Brunswick Blue, a brilliant gem rumored to have been cut from the same stone as the Hope Diamond. This mysterious gem disappeared sometime during the 1870s, providing a historical hook that Rasche found highly compelling for her narrative. She aimed to connect this legend directly to 47th Street, noting that most diamonds entering the United States pass through that specific block.

Training at Gray Davis and Gemological Institute

Rasche's journey into the jewelry trade began after she moved to New York City in 2010 from Maine. She enrolled at Studio Jewelers LLC in Midtown East to learn jewelry making after developing a passion for ancient styles while studying archaeology at Boston University. She subsequently trained as a diamond grader at the Gemological Institute of America's laboratory in the Diamond District. During lunch breaks, she would walk up and down 47th Street, where she discovered a job opportunity at Gray & Davis, an antique specialist shop that has since relocated to the West Village.

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Navigating the Complex Supply Chain

Working at the small Gray & Davis firm required Rasche to manage a complex supply chain involving multiple specialists. Her role often involved running between different workshops to source antique stones, build custom settings, and coordinate with diamond dealers, bench jewelers, polishers, and stone setters. She described a daily routine of "ping-ponging" around the block, moving through elevators and basements to ensure pieces were ready for customers. This intricate logistics network became a central theme in her depiction of the industry.

Professional Evolution and Future Projects

After more than five years in the district, Rasche earned a master's degree in design history and curatorial studies. She expanded her professional portfolio by conducting research at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and authenticating jewelry for The RealReal. In 2024, she previously published her first novel, "The Stone Witch of Florence," which explores themes of healing and mystery during the black plague. She currently resides in Park Slope but continues to visit the Diamond District periodically to source treasures for clients or repair watches for friends.