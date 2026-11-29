‘She and I have been through all of the things that happen to two lives: birth, death, pain, loneliness, joy, separation, reunion.’

Laura Basias: Tell me about your first encounter with Penelope. There were two first encounters, really. I saw her just by chance when she was only a day or two old.

She had been born in an area of my property that I’ve always thought of as the deer sanctuary. It’s a place in front of the house that I have left wild for them, and the deer give birth there every spring. I feel that it may have been a birthing place for thousands of years, for all that I know. The deer that are born there will return to give birth, and so on and so forth.

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And there she was, this tiny little perfect being, standing in a shaft of sunlight. But something happened to her after that. I don’t know what it was that broke her front left leg, and she more or less vanished. Her mother had abandoned her, rejected her because of this disability.