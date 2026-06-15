Author Laekan Zea Kemp Unveils Debut Novel, Teases A Sequel, While Austin Faces Flood Watch and Highway Crash

Laekan Zea Kemp discusses her new teen novel that blends prose and graphic romance, and announces plans for further books. The story is also a real bridge for reluctant readers. In local news, a flood warning and an I‑35 crash are impacting residents this weekend.

The Chismosas Only Book Club, the latest storytelling effort from local author Laekan Zea Kemp, arrives with a campaign that blends heartfelt friendship with a sprinkle of the supernatural in a form that is accessible to eager young readers.

During a recent sit‑down with Sierra Waggoner on We Are Austin, Kemp explained how the novel grew out of her own childhood love for The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and her classroom experience teaching ninth‑ and tenth‑grade English as a second language. She recounted that each of the four main characters - Ana, Cat, Sofia and Mari - represents a facet of her personality and a realistic teenage challenge, from family history to parent separation, fear of the unknown and shifting control.

In the book, the four incoming freshmen come together when books magically arrive precisely when they need them. The texts that appear have the exact message the characters require, offering encouragement, guidance or a quiet voice of reassurance. Because the story is penned in a style that blends prose and graphic novel elements, it offers a bridge for reluctant readers who grow up with comic books but are not yet ready to tackle dense novels.

With an eye toward expanding the series, Kemp revealed that work is underway on a sequel, potentially a third and fourth installment if the publisher believes in the narrative's promise. The original book is complemented by a fully produced audiobook featuring a complete cast of voice actors that play both primary and secondary roles.

At the back of the paperback and ebook editions follows a curated list of recommended titles that appeared in the storyline - allowing readers to add fresh books to their to‑be‑read lists. Meanwhile, the Austin area is slated to experience a flood watch from 7 pm Sunday through 7 pm Tuesday as a weather system drags 6+ inches of rain across the region, which could lead to urban flooding.

Emergency services have highlighted the significance of monitoring localized water accumulations, especially in low‐lying neighborhoods. Adding to the weekend's warnings, a high‑speed collision on I‑35 near Aquarena Springs has shut down both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized vehicle became entangled with the roadway. Authorities advise motorists to look for detours until the traffic stream is fully restored.





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