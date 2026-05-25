Author Jane Green Reflects on Leaving Two Marriages for Midlife Suitability and Firsts

Personal author Jane Green delves into the question of whether leaving what appears to be a perfect marriage at middle age can be a midlife crisis or a sign of women claiming their own right to be happy. Her third novel, Straight talking, speaks about relationships and she shares her personal insight into how a midlife has made her. Would she continue to make the same patterns and deepen more pain if she chooses a different relationship?

A few weeks after leaving her husband in Marrakech, author Jane Green posts a picture of herself writing on Instagram. In the message from a neighbour who has been friends with her husband for over 20 years, Green reflects on whether leaving a so-called perfect marriage is a midlife crisis.

She discusses how social media portrays curated versions of people's lives, hiding the sadness and disconnect. Green thinks that women in midlife often leave their marriages due to unhappiness and a decrease in hormones that suppress their own needs after menopause. She cites her own experiences of leaving two marriages, first due to lack of passion and later due to anger and feelings of dimishment.

The author recalls her first novel Straight Talking, which was based on a quote by William Wharton, who defined love as a combination of admiration, respect, and passion. However, Green realized that she did not feel a strong passion for her first husband despite him checking many boxes. She made a difficult decision to end the relationship, but eventually married him, though ultimately, the marriage did not work out.

In her second marriage, Green found a sense of connection and happiness, but also struggled with anger and feelings of being unvalued. The author now wishes to approach future relationships differently, prioritizing self-love and valuing her own needs. Green recognizes that relationships are a mirror and that couples attract what they think they deserve. She believes that it is essential for women in midlife to prioritize their own happiness and not settle for anything less.

In the end, it was her commitment to self-love and personal growth that enabled her to leave two marriages and find a sense of fulfillment in her life





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Relationships Midlife Happiness Journey To Self-Love Women's Empowerment

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