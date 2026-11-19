A veteran journalist critiques the BBC series Honey for its inaccurate portrayal of 1980s East Berlin, contrasting the show's trivial spy plot with the gritty reality of the Cold War frontier.

Author and former journalist Ann Skelly is challenging the historical accuracy of the new BBC spy drama Honey. The series, positioned as a prequel to Killing Eve, purports to depict events in 1980s East Berlin. Skelly argues that the production fundamentally misunderstands the atmosphere and dangers of the era.

Inaccurate Portrayal of 1980s Berlin Atmosphere

The drama follows a trainee MI6 spy, portrayed by Skelly herself, who is smuggled into East Germany disguised in a dog costume. The narrative centers on this agent seducing Easterners while working as a cocktail waitress in a soft porn guise. Skelly contends that this approach is too jokey and trivial for the serious geopolitical realities of the time. She states the show has no sense of the actual time and place, missing the dark glamour and fear that defined the city.

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Personal Account of West Berlin Border Transit

Skelly provides a detailed account of her first visit to the region in the late 1970s. She traveled by rail from Brussels to the Zoo Station in Berlin, noting the route was significantly cheaper than flying. At that time, West Berlin functioned as an island surrounded by East Germany. Western visitors could access the area without long visa applications due to 1945 agreements, but stays were limited to a single day. The train journey offered a stark transition from the brightly lit West to the dark frontier.

The Journey Through the Iron Curtain

Upon crossing the border, the train cars were sealed against East German citizens. Skelly recalls the alarm of traveling through total darkness amidst forests and lakes on the city's edge. The abrupt return to dazzling light upon entering West Berlin signaled the contrast between the two societies. The West used its visibility to signal freedom and capitalism to its oppressed neighbors. Skely viewed the city as a unique gateway to experience life in another political system safely.

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Gritty Reality of East German Urban Landscape

Skelly describes crossing into the East via the S-Bahn suburban railway. The train cars featured hard wooden seats and were painted in specific colors. The route passed the Reichstag parliament building, which appeared as a tomb of democracy. Frontier guards armed with AK-47s monitored passengers from station roofs. Travelers were required to exchange West German money for Communist currency before exiting into the city.

Sensory Details and Architectural Decay in the East

The author notes distinct sensory differences in East Berlin. The air carried a pungent smell of brown coal and two-stroke exhaust fumes. The city appeared grittier and smokier, giving buildings a yellowish tint. Many windows were dirty, and older buildings remained unpainted since 1943. Despite the drab appearance, the city retained grandeur with Nazi-era architecture and bullet holes from war damage. Skelly recalls derelict cathedrals with trees growing from their towers in a square that now holds a Hilton Hotel.

Symbolism of Soviet Power and State Control

Unter den Linden, the city's main ceremonial avenue, showcased heavy architecture including the Soviet Embassy. Skelly mentions rumors of a torture chamber within that building. Nearby, a national memorial to victims of war and fascism was guarded by soldiers performing a goose-step. These details illustrate the imposing presence of state power. Skelly emphasizes that while the experience was educational, it required careful navigation of a dangerous environment.