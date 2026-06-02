Author Cassandra Naish Discusses Her Novel 'A Little Bit Bad' Set in San Diego

Cassandra Naish, author of the murder mystery novel 'A Little Bit Bad,' discusses the inspiration behind the story, the writing process, and her connection to San Diego.

Welcome in San Diego . It's Jade Hindman on today's show. A Little Bit Bad is a murder mystery novel set against the backdrop of San Diego .

Hear from the author, Cassandra Naish. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. Okay, so it's been, you know, about that time of year to get your summer reading list dialed in.

You'll definitely want to have that for the beach. Um, and here's one idea. A new novel called A Little Bit Bad. It features a love affair and a murder all set in San Diego, and it was recently named one of the best books to read last month by the Los Angeles Times.

I'm joined now by Cassandra Naish, author of A Little Bit Bad. Cassandra, welcome to Midday Edition





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