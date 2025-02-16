Author Ashley St. Clair Reveals Birth of Elon Musk's 13th Child

Ashley St. Clair, author of children's books, announces the birth of her child with Elon Musk, revealing that he is the father of her five-month-old baby. St. Clair expresses her desire for privacy and asks the media to respect her child's safety. Musk's representative confirms that the two are working on a parenting agreement.

Ashley St. Clair , the author known for her children's books, has revealed that she gave birth to Elon Musk 's 13th child five months ago. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), St. Clair explained that she chose to keep the pregnancy private to protect her child's safety and privacy. However, she felt compelled to share the news after tabloid reporters began aggressively pursuing the story. St.

Clair expressed disappointment that a tabloid reporter repeatedly harassed her and her family, preventing a confidential agreement with Musk regarding their child's upbringing. She urged Musk to publicly acknowledge his parental role to end the speculation and protect their child's well-being. St. Clair stated her trust in Musk's intention to finalize their agreement quickly, prioritizing the child's best interests.This revelation adds another layer to Musk's already complex family life. He has a total of 13 known children from various relationships. Aside from St. Clair and Shivon Zilis, who shares three children with Musk, he also has six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. Additionally, Musk has three children with musician Grimes. Musk's past relationships and numerous children have often been subject to public scrutiny and media attention





