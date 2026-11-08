Author Amy Griffin Faces Lawsuit and Defamation Claims Over Memoir Memories

Author Amy Griffin defends her memoir against lawsuit claims by former classmate Joleene Altum, who alleges Griffin stole her abuse story for the book The Tell.

Author Amy Griffin is navigating a complex legal and public relations battle following the release of her memoir, " The Tell," which details her recovery from childhood sexual abuse. The former model and author, who serves as the President of The Art of Elysium, published the book in March 2025 through Penguin Random House. The memoir quickly became an Oprah's Book Club selection and a national bestseller, attracting significant media attention and public scrutiny regarding the authenticity of her recounted experiences.

Core Details of the Legal Dispute

The central conflict involves a lawsuit filed by Joleene Altum, a former classmate of Griffin from middle school in Amarillo, Texas. Altum alleges that Griffin appropriated specific traumatic events from her own life and falsely attributed them to Griffin in the book. The suit names Griffin, her collaborator Sam Lansky, and publisher Penguin Random House as defendants. Altum claims that key incidents, including an alleged assault during an eighth-grade school dance and another incident in a school bathroom, actually occurred to her rather than to Griffin. This legal challenge has thrust Griffin's personal narrative into a high-stakes courtroom battle.

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Competing Narratives on Abuse Claims

Altum's legal team asserts that Griffin engaged in deceptive practices to extract her story. Zach S. Rosenblatt, an attorney representing Altum, stated that his client was contacted by Griffin in 2019 for a coffee meeting under false pretenses, described as a "pretextual investigative encounter" designed to draw out Altum's trauma narrative. Griffin has vehemently denied ever contacting Altum for such a purpose. Furthermore, Rosenblatt claimed that Griffin's legal team attempted to intimidate Altum during settlement discussions by demanding she abandon litigation without offering financial compensation, a charge Griffin's supporters dispute.

Impact of MDMA Therapy on Memory

A significant portion of the public discourse has focused on Griffin's use of MDMA-assisted therapy to recover memories of abuse. The memoir describes how Griffin, who believes she was abused by a middle-school teacher when she was around 12 or 13, used the substance to confront experiences she had suppressed for decades. Medical experts have noted that MDMA is not a reliable method for uncovering buried or hidden memories, raising questions about the accuracy of the recollections presented in the book. Griffin's friends and supporters argue that she had long suspected she was abused before undergoing therapy and that her memories are consistent with her long-held beliefs.

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Public Backlash and Legal Counterattacks

The dispute has escalated into a public spectacle, with Griffin facing a barrage of online abuse and rumors that she has threatened members of Manhattan's elite social circles. In response to the allegations, Griffin filed a separate defamation lawsuit against Altum in Nevada in June. Griffin's representatives maintain that the record holds up and that she welcomes scrutiny of her story. A friend of Griffin stated that she viewed the legal challenge not as a hunt, but as a necessary defense of her truth, emphasizing that she had hoped to resolve the dispute privately but was forced to defend her narrative in court.

Media Investigations and Support Network

Public scrutiny intensified in September when The New York Times published an investigation raising questions about aspects of Griffin's account. The report highlighted Altum's own claims of being sexually abused by a different teacher at the same school. Despite the controversy, Griffin has retained support from high-profile allies, including actress Mariska Hargitay, who participated in a conversation about "The Tell" at the Ford Foundation in New York on March 11, 2025. Additional supporters include Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, who attended events with Griffin to discuss her work and the importance of sharing stories of survival.

Future Legal Proceedings and Statements

Both legal teams have expressed confidence in their respective positions. Rosenblatt stated that the truth is on Altum's side and that they look forward to proving their case in court. Griffin's camp continues to assert that she wrote the book to help others and never imagined having to defend her story while reliving painful experiences. The outcome of these intertwined lawsuits will likely have significant implications for the publishing industry and public discourse on memory, trauma, and accountability. The legal proceedings are expected to continue through the courts as both parties present their evidence and witness testimonies.