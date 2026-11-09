An Iranian exile authOr details alleged US attempts to extradite him to Tehran, citing betrayal of anti-regime values and personal imprisonment.

An Iranian exile author has issued a stark condemnation of the United States administration, alleging a profound betrayal of individuals dedicated to overthrowing the Islamic Republic. The writer, who identifies as an American-educated intellectual and counterterrorism supporter, claims that US policies have directly endangered his life and liberty. He asserts that the American government failed to distinguish between democratic values and the despotic nature of the Tehran regime. This public statement serves as a direct challenge to Washington's diplomatic approach, highlighting the personal costs borne by those opposing the Iranian government.

Allegations Of Extradition At Baku Airport

The core of the author's grievance centers on a specific incident that occurred on Jan. 28, 2018, at Baku Airport. He alleges that the US administration attempted to hand him over to the Tehran regime despite his status as a book author and a critic of Islamic terrorism. This incident, according to the author, represents a fundamental violation of trust and shared values between the United States and Iranian dissidents. The claim suggests that the US government prioritized other diplomatic concerns over the safety of an individual who had actively assisted American intelligence and security communities.

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Personal Imprisonment And Political Persecution

Before the airport incident, the author endured four years and four months of imprisonment in his own country without any formal crime or wrongdoing. He spent this time in US dungeons, a period he describes as wasted life due to political persecution. The author emphasizes that his incarceration was a result of his opposition to the regime and his work in exposing Islamic terrorism. This lengthy detention underscores the severity of the risks faced by those who speak out against the Iranian government from within or through exile.

Counterterrorism Contributions And Risks Taken

The author highlights his significant contributions to US counterterrorism efforts, stating that he risked his life twice to assist the American intelligence community. His goal was to help bring about the collapse of the Tehran regime, a cause he believes aligns with American democratic ideals. Despite these contributions, he claims that the US government responded with hostility rather than support. This juxtaposition of service and perceived betrayal forms the emotional core of his argument against current US foreign policy toward Iran.

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Betrayal Of American Democratic Values

Central to the author's narrative is the claim that the US administration has abandoned its commitment to American values. He argues that these values include protecting individuals who love America and are educated in America. The attempt to extradite him to a regime known for brutality and bloodthirstiness is seen as a direct contradiction of these principles. The author believes that the Iranian people initially believed the US had a serious determination to overthrow the regime of tyranny and ignorance. This betrayal has deeply disillusioned him and likely many other exiles who supported the US position.

Impact On Iranian Opposition And Future Policy

The public nature of this accusation has significant implications for the relationship between the Iranian diaspora and the US government. It challenges the narrative of genuine US support for regime change in Iran. The author continues to defend the need for serious policy and genuine determination to bring about change in the Tehran regime. However, his personal experience suggests a disconnect between US diplomatic actions and the needs of its allies in the opposition. This incident may influence future interactions between American intelligence agencies and Iranian dissidents, potentially hindering counterterrorism cooperation.