Authentic Italian Recipes: Braised Lamb Cutlets, Open Lasagne, and Crescentine Bread

Explore three classic Italian dishes from the Emilia-Romagna region and beyond. Learn to make braised lamb cutlets slow-cooked with onions and herbs, a vibrant open lasagne with roasted vegetables and an oregano dressing, and crispy yet fluffy crescentine bread perfect for toppings.

Discover the rich flavors of Italian cuisine with these authentic regional recipes that highlight the simplicity and depth of traditional cooking. The first dish, Braised Lamb Cutlets with Onions, Herbs & Olives, originates from Ravenna in the Emilia-Romagna region and exemplifies the art of slow-cooking lamb to tender perfection.

This method ensures the cutlets become melt-in-your-mouth while absorbing the aromatic essence of rosemary, oregano, anchovies, and black olives. The technique of browning the cutlets first, then allowing them to braise gently under a lid with thinly sliced onions creates a cohesive, saucy base that can be served directly from the pan. The dish is versatile, allowing for oven finishing and reheating, making it ideal for both special occasions and everyday meals.

The combination of ingredients reflects the Italian principle of using high-quality, few ingredients to build maximum flavor. Next, the Open Lasagne with Vegetables & Oregano Dressing offers a vibrant, modern twist on a classic. Roasting a medley of red peppers, aubergines, butternut squash, and plum tomatoes until sweet and caramelized provides a colorful, nutrient-rich foundation.

These vegetables are layered with fresh lasagne sheets, mozzarella, and a robust dressing made from extra virgin olive oil, toasted fennel seeds, garlic, chilli flakes, oregano, red wine vinegar, and stoned green olives. This dressing ties all components together with its bright, herbal acidity. The lasagne sheets are briefly parboiled and draped artistically on each plate, creating an elegant, open-faced presentation.

Garnished with fresh basil, this dish is a celebration of summer produce and the Italian love for balancing textures and tastes. Finally, Crescentine are a beloved bread from Bologna, known for their crisp exterior and soft, fluffy interior. These simple fried breads, made from a basic dough of flour, salt, bicarbonate of soda, and milk, are fried until golden and puffed.

They serve as a versatile carrier for an array of toppings such as mortadella or Parma ham, fresh mozzarella, basil, wild rocket, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. The recipe emphasizes the importance of using quality ingredients, from the Italian 00 flour to the best-quality olive oil. Crescentine can be enjoyed as an appetizer or alongside a main course, embodying the Italian approach of turning humble staples into something extraordinary.

Each of these dishes showcases different facets of Italian cooking-braising, roasting, and frying-while maintaining a common thread of respecting ingredients and technique





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Italian Cuisine Braised Lamb Open Lasagne Crescentine Slow Cooking Roasted Vegetables Emilia-Romagna Traditional Recipes Comfort Food Bread

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