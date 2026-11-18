Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell warns drivers after a fatal U.S. 82 crash. Nine deaths this year prompt increased patrols and a plea for safer habits.

Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell has issued an urgent call for cautious driving following a deadly multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 82 near Billingsley. The crash, which occurred Friday morning, claimed the lives of two individuals and left four others injured.

Deadly Statistics Highlight Crisis

Harrell emphasized that this incident brings the total number of traffic fatalities in Autauga County to nine for the current year. This figure surpasses the eight deaths recorded for the entire calendar year of 2024, according to state data cited by the sheriff.

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Distracted Driving Key Factor

Investigators from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency determined that several occupants involved in the Friday morning wreck were not wearing seat belts. Sheriff Harrell noted that recent fatalities are rarely alcohol-related, pointing instead to distracted or reckless behavior as the primary cause.

Increased Police Presence Planned

Law enforcement will deploy more deputies to rural roads and areas where reckless driving has been reported. Harrell stated that officers will be more visible and active in these zones to deter dangerous behavior and enforce traffic laws more strictly.

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Personal Responsibility Emphasized

The sheriff urged drivers to leave early for their destinations to avoid feeling rushed. He stressed that safety is a personal responsibility and that taking time to drive carefully is essential for protecting families and preventing tragic accidents.

Upcoming Events Heighten Concerns

With Thanksgiving and major university football games approaching, Harrell advised all motorists to exercise extra caution. He specifically mentioned the upcoming home games for Alabama and Auburn, as well as the Iron Bowl, as times when drivers should be particularly vigilant on the roads.