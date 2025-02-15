Austrian Luge Star Kindl Achieves Historic Weekend Sweep

Wolfgang Kindl from Austria made history at the Luge World Cup in Pyeongchang, becoming the first slider in 32 years to win both the men's singles and doubles races in a single weekend. This feat marks a significant achievement in his luge career and solidifies his place among the sport's elite.

Wolfgang Kindl from Austria made history at the Luge World Cup in Pyeongchang, South Korea, becoming the first slider in 32 years to win both the men's singles and doubles races in the same weekend. Kindl started his day by teaming up with Thomas Steu to secure victory in the doubles event, and later in the afternoon, he triumphed in the men's singles race, edging out Dominik Fischnaller of Italy.

This impressive feat places Kindl among an elite group of four men's sliders who have achieved a weekend sweep, joining Norbert Huber, Hansjörg Raffl, and Wilfried Huber among the ranks of history. Kindl admitted to feeling nervous at the start of the singles race but ultimately credited his consistent training for his success. Meanwhile, Germany dominated the men's doubles podium, with Toni Eggert and Florian Mueller taking silver and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt securing bronze. This consistent performance has seen Wendl and Arlt build a commanding lead in the World Cup title race, with 85 points separating them from Steu and Kindl heading into the final race of the season.In other events, Germany continued its dominance in the two-man bobsleigh, with Johannes Lochner taking the race win and securing his seventh World Cup seasonlong two-man points title. Adam Ammour took third place, completing a German sweep of the podium. Lisa Buckwitz of Germany clinched the women's monobob points title with a third-place finish, while Bree Walker of Australia won the race but finished second in the overall standings. Cynthia Appiah of Canada secured second place in the women's monobob event. The US team opted to skip the World Cup finale to focus on preparations for the upcoming bobsled and skeleton world championships in Lake Placid, New York.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LUGE World Cup Austria History Doubles Singles Germany Wolfgang Kindl Thomas Steu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Trek's Uncertain Future: Open Questions and Unseen VoyagesFour Star Trek series, along with the latest Star Trek movie, have concluded with unresolved mysteries and hints at future adventures that may never be explored. Paramount+ saw the end of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, while Star Trek: Prodigy's fate hangs in the balance. Despite an era of Star Trek renaissance, several series bowed out with cliffhangers, leaving fans to wonder about the continued journeys of characters like Captain Seven of Nine and Jack Crusher, as well as the implications of the Mars attack in 2385.

Read more »

Married At First Sight Star Madison Myers Admits Feelings For Co-Star's HusbandMarried at First Sight star Madison Myers finds herself in a complicated situation after confessing her feelings for Michelle Tombin's husband, David Trimble. Madison's revelation comes amidst a swirling scandal involving David's accidental flirty text to his wife, Michelle.

Read more »

Notre Dame's Success with Four-Star Recruits Challenges Five-Star FocusThis article explores how Notre Dame, despite having only one five-star recruit on its roster, has achieved significant success in college football. The article highlights the team's reliance on a deep pool of four-star prospects and analyzes the effectiveness of this strategy compared to traditional focus on five-star talent.

Read more »

Former Pa. high school football star, Rams defender says he ‘hates’ Eagles fansPhiladelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley thinks the Los Angeles star made a big mistake.

Read more »

Star Wars Jedi 3 Trailer Rumored for Star Wars CelebrationA new rumor suggests a trailer for the third installment of the Star Wars Jedi series will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Japan in April 2024. This announcement would follow the pattern of previous game reveals at Celebration events.

Read more »

Star Trek: Voyager at 30 — Did this series live up to Star Trek’s legacy?DT Video

Read more »