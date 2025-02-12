Austrian Far-Right Leader's Coalition Talks Collapse

Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria's Freedom Party, has abandoned his efforts to form a coalition government with the conservative Austrian People's Party after weeks of tense negotiations marred by policy disputes and leaks. This marks the first time Austria's presidency has been given to a far-right leader since World War II.

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian far-right leader Herbert Kickl said Wednesday that his talks on forming a coalition government with a conservative party have collapsed. Austria’s president gave Kickl a mandate to try to form a new government on Jan. 6 after other parties’ efforts to put together a governing alliance without his Freedom Party failed.

But his talks with the conservative Austrian People’s Party appeared increasingly troubled in recent days, with constant talk of policy differences and a clash over who would get which ministries. On Wednesday, Kickl informed President Alexander Van der Bellen that he was giving up the mandate to form what would have been the first national government headed by the far right since World War II. The announcement comes after several weeks of tense negotiations that have been marred with leaks to the media highlighting the lack of trust between the two parties. \In September, Kickl’s Freedom Party came in first place in Austria’s parliamentary election, taking 28.8% of the vote and beating then Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s People’s Party into second place. It was the first chance to form a new government after Nehammer’s party said that it wouldn’t go into government with the Freedom Party under Kickl and others refused to work with the Freedom Party at all. Kickl pointed the finger at the People’s Party for the collapse. In a letter to the president released by his party, he said that his prospective parties had insisted on sharing out the ministries in a new government before clearing up disputed policy points and they had been unable to reach an agreement. “I do not take this step without regret,” he added. But he said that there appeared to be no point in trying to negotiate with the center-left Social Democrats, the only other party with which the Freedom Party could reach a parliamentary majority. It has refused to work with Kickl’s party. \It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen next. Typically, that would be for the president to say. One potential scenario is that he will appoint a caretaker government while a more permanent solution is sought. Peter Filzmaier, one of Austria’s leading political scientists, said that the negotiations had been turned into a “bizarre drama on the public stage.” In recent days, the talks have been marked by ongoing disputes over the allocation of key government ministries, especially the Interior Ministry.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AUSTRIA HERBERT KICKL FREEDOM PARTY COALITION AUSTRIAN PEOPLE's PARTY ELECTION RESULTS FAR RIGHT POLITICAL CRISIS EUROPEAN POLITICS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Skeleton Crew: A Coming-of-Age Story in a Galaxy Far, Far AwaySkeleton Crew's explosive finale brought the journey of Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB to a close, leaving audiences with profound themes about good and evil, trust, and empathy. The series explores these complex concepts through the eyes of young characters who discover the galaxy is far more nuanced than their sheltered upbringing led them to believe.

Read more »

Spanish Far-Right VOX Leader Meets with European Far-Right PoliticiansPhotos from the Patriots for Europe summit in Madrid show Spanish far-right VOX party leader Santiago Abascal meeting with other prominent European far-right figures, including Matteo Salvini, Viktor Orban, Marine Le Pen, and Geert Wilders.

Read more »

Anti-Trump Resistance Didn't Go Too Far. It Didn't Go Far EnoughSince Trump's election, many pundits, consultants, and Democratic elites have indicated it's time to stand down.

Read more »

Far-right German party sparks outrage with 'remigration' flyerGerman police are investigating an election campaign flyer by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party that resembles a plane ticket and urges the deportation of 'illegal immigrants'. The flyer, published on the AfD's local Karlsruhe branch website, reads 'only remigration can still save Germany' and is dated February 23rd.

Read more »

Far-Right Israeli Party Threatens to Collapse Government Over Gaza CeasefireA far-right Israeli party is demanding a renewed offensive against Gaza as a condition for supporting Netanyahu’s government, jeopardizing the fragile coalition amid a newly brokered ceasefire.

Read more »

Former Intel Officials: DNI Nominee Tulsi Gabbard Has Put ‘Party Loyalty Far Behind Duty to Country’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »