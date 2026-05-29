Austrian Court Convicts Man for Plotting Terror Attack on Taylor Swift Concert

A 21-year-old Austrian citizen was found guilty of planning a terrorist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, involving knives and homemade explosives. He expressed remorse in court.

A 21-year-old Austrian citizen, identified only as Beran A. due to the country's strict privacy laws, was found guilty by a state court in Wiener Neustadt on Thursday for planning a terrorist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna .

The court convicted him on multiple charges, including plotting to target fans outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosives. The verdict came after a trial that began last month, during which Beran A. admitted to the charges related to the concert plot. In his final statement to the court, he expressed remorse, saying, I would just like to say that I am sorry.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to the high-profile nature of the event and the extensive security measures that were ultimately implemented. The investigation revealed that Beran A. had networked with members of the Islamic State group in the lead-up to the planned attack. Prosecutors stated that he and his co-conspirators discussed purchasing weapons and constructing bombs, and that Beran A. had sought to illegally buy weapons days before the scheduled concerts.

Authorities searched his apartment on August 7, 2024, discovering bomb-making materials. The concerts, part of Taylor Swift's record-setting Eras Tour, were set to begin the next day. The cancellation devastated tens of thousands of fans who had traveled to Austria for the event. Many gathered in central Vienna to trade friendship bracelets and commiserate.

Swift later addressed the cancellations on Instagram, expressing her devastation and a new sense of fear, as well as guilt over the disappointment of her fans. Beran A. was tried alongside Arda K., another 21-year-old whose identity was also protected. Along with a third man, Hasan E., who remains in pretrial detention in Saudi Arabia, the group allegedly planned simultaneous attacks in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan 2024 in the name of IS.

Only Beran A. was charged in connection with the concert plot. Both defendants were found guilty of traveling and training for terrorist purposes and being part of a terrorist organization.

Additionally, they were convicted of contributing to attempted murder, linked to Hasan E.'s alleged stabbing of a security officer in Mecca in March 2024, which also wounded three other officers and a woman. Beran A. and Arda K. did not carry out their alleged plans in the UAE and Turkey; instead, Beran A. returned to Vienna and began plotting the Swift concert attack. Arda K. received a 12-year prison sentence. Both men listened stoically to the verdict and sentencing.

Beran A.'s lawyer, Anna Mair, stated that they would discuss whether to accept the verdict in the coming days. The case highlights ongoing concerns about terrorism and the challenges of preventing attacks on large public gatherings





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