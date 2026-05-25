Austria Police Arrest Activist After Violent Scuffles at Vienna Airport

Austria, Israel

Tensions flared at Vienna Airport on Sunday night following the arrival of flotilla activists , after one supporter was arrested and dragged away by police, just a day after a similar scene unfolded at an airport in Spain.

The three returning activists were greeted by supporters in the terminal with Palestinian flags and chants such as 'from the river to the sea,' which some interpret as a call for the destruction of Israel. As the situation escalated and the group became loud and obstructive, around 10 police officers intervened. One activist, identified as former Austrian ski pro Julian Schüttler, was arrested and had to be restrained on the ground by officers as he continued to chant 'free Palestine.

' He can be heard telling police: 'I’m just coming back from your role models,' appearing to suggest they were treating him the same way the Israelis had. Footage shared by the Global Sumud Flotilla shows the man being dragged away by police as fellow supporters attempt to stop them. The Austrian police force defended their actions, claiming they used 'proportionate force.

' In a video released later, Schüttler said: 'I was arrested because I was apparently too loud and lying in the way in the terminal.

' One activist was arrested and had to be restrained on the ground by officers As the situation escalated and the group became loud and obstructive, around 10 police officers intervened In a video released later, Schüttler said: 'I was arrested because I was apparently too loud and lying in the way in the terminal' Basque police officers detain a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla upon their arrival at Bilbao airport He further claimed two cops kneeled on him and showed his arm with two bruises, adding: 'One is from Austrian police and the other from the.

The incident came just one day after a separate group of flotilla activists returned to Spain, where scenes descended into chaos as Basque police beat them with batons. The situation occurred as supporters gathered in the arrivals hall of Bilbao Airport to welcome six campaigners as they arrived on a flight from Turkey on Saturday.

When a relative of one of the activists tried to approach them, a police officer forcefully prevented him from doing so, leading to scuffles between both sides. Images showed police striking people with batons at the airport and pinning others to the ground while being jeered by onlookers. Before this, activists appeared to have blocked the exit for other passengers and police tried to move them.

Four people were arrested for serious disobedience, resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers, the Basque regional police force, the Ertzaintza, said in a statement. Two of those arrested were activists who had just arrived from Turkey. Following what happened at the airport, the Ertzaintza internal affairs division has launched an investigation to determine whether the officers' conduct complied with procedures.

The Israeli Embassy in Spain meanwhile mockingly demanded an 'explanation' from the Spanish government over the events at Bilbao airport. Amnesty International condemned what it described as the 'excessive use of force' by Basque police officers at the airport and called for 'effective accountability' over the incident. The images published show no legitimate cause for the use of force,' it added in a statement.

'It is very serious that batons were repeatedly used against people who had already been knocked down and were on the ground. ' After the incident over the weekend, around two thousand protesters took to the streets of Bilbao on Sunday to condemn the Basque police's treatment of the activists. The Basque regional police force said in a statement yesterday it had launched an investigation to determine if officers complied with procedures.

On Sunday's march, pro-Palestinian demonstrators carried banners criticising the Basque police force and accusing the local government of being complicit with Zionism. A Basque police officer beats a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla with a baton upon their arrival at Bilbao airport Basque police officers detain members of the Global Sumud Flotilla upon their arrival at Bilbao airport Police give Gaza flotilla activists a beating at airport days after their government condemned Israel's Ben Gvir It comes as Spain was among a series of Western governments on Thursday which expressed their anger after Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video of himself mocking the activists as they were pinned to the ground in a prison.

Ben-Gvir posted the video to his X account on Wednesday with the caption: 'That's how we welcome the terror supporters. Welcome to Israel.

' The footage shows masked officers aggressively subduing Gaza flotilla activists by pushing them down, forcing them onto all fours, and dragging them across the floo





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Austria Israel Vienna Airport Flotilla Activists Police Skirmishes Gaza Flotilla Protests Basque Police Western Governments Itamar Ben-Gvir Human Rights Abuses

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