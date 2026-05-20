Austria investigating wealthy tourists who paid to shoot civilians on Sarajevo safaris during Bosnian War

Austria has launched an investigation into two individuals suspected of participating in the'Sarajevo Safari', a practice where wealthy tourists from Europe, Russia, Canada, and the US paid Serbian fighters to join sniper trips in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the 1990s. The investigation centers on accusations that tourists paid Serbian fighters throughout the Bosnian War to hit civilians, including men, women, children, pregnant women, and children. The trips were allegedly conducted in a Jewish cemetery overlooking the city of Sarajevo, and participants would party late into the night after their sick hunts.

Austria is investigating two people suspected of paying to shoot civilians on \" Sarajevo Safari s\" during the 1990s. Wealthy tourists from Europe, Russia, Canada, and the US made weekend trips to the majority-Muslim city, now the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and paid Serbian fighters to join the sniper trips between 1992 and 1995.

Hunters would pay vast sums of money to hit men, women, and children while the city was under siege by Bosnian Serbs during the Bosnian War. They would pay extra to kill pregnant women and children, and would compete with each other to see who could kill the most beautiful women. Allegedly hosted in a Jewish cemetery that overlooks the city, those who took part would then party late into the night following their sick hunts.

Austria's justice ministry said on Tuesday: 'An investigation was opened on April 25 against an Austrian citizen and another as-yet-unidentified individual in connection with possible participation in so-called'sniper tours\' in Sarajevo during the Bosnian War.

' The probe was launched after Alma Zadic, a Bosnian-born member of the Austrian Green Party and the former justice minister, raised a parliamentary question. She said: 'These allegations concern the gravest war crimes and must be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. There can be no room for impunity.





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War Crimes Human Trafficking Corruption Austria Serbian Fighters Sarajevo Safari Human Safaris Project Walrus Project Search Bear Project Black Wolf

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