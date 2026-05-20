Austria Investigates Wealthy Tourists for Participating in Sarajevo Sniper Safaris

An Austrian probe explores allegations that foreigners paid Serbian fighters to hunt and kill civilians, including children and pregnant women, during the Bosnian War.

The Austria n government has officially initiated a legal investigation into two individuals suspected of participating in the most heinous form of warfare imaginable: paid human hunting trips in Sarajevo.

The justice ministry confirmed that an Austrian citizen and another unidentified person are under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in these sniper tours during the Bosnian War. This probe was sparked by the persistent efforts of Alma Zadic, a member of the Austrian Green Party and former justice minister, who demanded accountability through parliamentary inquiries.

Zadic emphasized that these accusations involve the most severe war crimes and stated that impunity cannot be tolerated when civilians, including children, were targeted for sport. She described the cruelty of paying money to deliberately shoot at innocent people as almost unimaginable, representing a level of contempt for humanity that leaves one speechless. The details surrounding these so-called Sarajevo Safaris are chilling.

Between 1992 and 1995, while the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina was under a brutal siege by Bosnian Serb forces, wealthy tourists from Europe, North America, and Russia allegedly paid exorbitant sums to join Serbian fighters. These visitors would treat the city as a hunting ground, paying for the opportunity to shoot at random civilians.

According to reports, the pricing was tiered based on the target; while middle-aged adults cost a significant sum, the price increased for young women and reached its peak for pregnant women. There were even reports of these individuals competing against one another to see who could kill the most beautiful women, transforming a humanitarian catastrophe into a sick game of sport.

Some accounts suggest these hunters were hosted in a Jewish cemetery overlooking the city, where they would celebrate their killings with parties late into the night, showing a complete lack of remorse for their actions. Much of the current momentum for these investigations stems from a book titled Pay and Shoot, authored by Croatian journalist Domagoj Margetic.

The author claims to possess evidence, including a dossier provided by the late Bosnian intelligence officer Nedzad Ugljen, which outlines the financial transactions involved. The reports suggest that participants paid up to 110,000 marks for the most expensive targets, while basic targets cost around 80,000 marks. Margetic's findings suggest a terrifying level of organization, alleging that the idea for these safaris may have originated in Croatia rather than Serbia, involving former Yugoslav intelligence operatives.

Furthermore, the book mentions claims that a European royal may have participated, arriving via helicopter to target children, adding a layer of political scandal to the human tragedy. These claims suggest that the bloodshed during the siege was not only the result of military strategy but also the desire of ordinary wealthy civilians for a thrill. The broader context of these crimes is the 44-month siege of Sarajevo, one of the longest and most devastating sieges in modern history.

During this time, the city was cut off from essential services like food and electricity, while neighborhoods were decimated by shelling and cannon fire. The horror was witnessed by many, including UN peacekeepers and volunteers. John Jordan, a former US Marine who volunteered as a firefighter in the city, later testified at The Hague about the atrocities he saw.

His accounts, along with those of survivors who had to navigate the infamous Sniper Alley under the protection of UN armored vehicles, underscore the atmosphere of terror that these wealthy foreigners allegedly exploited for pleasure. While rumors of these human safaris have circulated for decades, the recent investigations in Austria and Italy offer a glimmer of hope that the truth will be uncovered and those responsible for such inhumanity will finally face justice





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